*The battle between former NFL quarterback, Kordell Stewart and Andrew “Delivert” Caldwell is far from over.

Caldwell claims Kordell Stewart has hijacked his back account in an attempt to collect any of the coinage awarded to him in his $3M defamation lawsuit against Andrew.

You recall… Caldwell became a viral sensation back in 2014 for claiming that he was “delivert” from being gay. He made headlines once again in 2015 for claiming he had a sexual relationship with Kordell.

Stewart later sued Caldwell and he reportedly won a $3 million judgement against Andrew this year.

Meanwhile, Caldwell maintains that he was never served, so good luck collecting that paper.

OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Jay Z’s Roc Nation Management Signs CNN’s Van Jones

If you’re following Andrew and all his hilarious shenanigans on social media then you saw his latest video in which he reveals Kordell attempted to prevent him from having access to his bank account.

“I went to the dang on debit card machine, to try to get the money out this morning. Do you know this man put a hold on my bank account? Kordell Stewart got a hold on my bank account,” he says in the video. “You calling around to Facebook, yeah I got a letter. And then you’re reaching out to my landlord…Are you that broke tryna get some money from me?”

Andrew continues: (via thejasminebrand.com)

You so dumb and stupid. I wanna know this. That fool, yeah I’m playing you right now. I got something for you. You are a grown man. Grow up. My book is coming out and it’s gonna tell the whole truth. At the end of the day, I called my lawyers – you got that letter.

He adds”

When I first said that I slept with Kordell, I was delivered and still is delivered. First off, I’m planning on filing a lawsuit on this Thursday. I wanna clear my name. I’m very beautiful. I take good care of my skin, about to get a nose job. I don’t need to lie about sleeping with nobody.

See the full video below: