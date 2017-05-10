*“Real Housewives of Atlanta” executive producer Andy Cohen is speaking out about the pearl-clutching final reunion episode, where the bombshell was dropped that former cast member Phaedra Parks was responsible for spreading a vicious lie about Kandi Burress.

If you watched the episode, then you witnessed Parks admit that she spread a rumor that Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker had wanted to drug and rape their RHOA cast mate, Porsha Williams.

Andy says he was just as shocked by revelations.

“I was just very surprised — not just by the revelation that Phaedra spread. I was surprised by her. She seemed kind of withdrawn about it,” he said.

“I don’t get the sense that she has [talked to the other Housewives],” he added.

As for whether she can repair her friendships, Andy says, “It seems a little precarious.”

Phaedra will not be returning for season 10, and an insider claims that Andy nor the cast want her to return.

Meanwhile, it’s also being reported that Parks was fired because of a “morality clause” in her contract.

“There are lines listed in all cast members’ contracts that they cannot cross,” a source said. “Libel is one of them. She’s in breach of contract and the cast basically said, ‘Us or her.’ ”

While Parks admitted to spreading the scandalous rumor about Kandi, she’s also blaming one of the producers for providing her with the false information in the first place.

“Phaedra tried to blame producers for manipulating the scenario, and it was cut from the reunion show. They’re not allowed to break the ‘fourth wall’ and talk about production. It may not have been entirely Phaedra’s fault, but she has to take the fall,” the source said.

A Parks source said there was “a producer who told her the drug and rape story, which she repeated to another cast member. It snowballed. The editing was not kind to her.”

Of course, a Bravo rep denied this, saying: “Production is not involved.”

For some curious reason, we don’t believe that. Do you? Sound off in the comments.

