*It looks like things are getting worse for Phaedra Parks as far as “Real Housewives of Atlanta” is concerned. One of the things you have to ask yourself is how is she going to get along with the other cast members … if she were to find herself on the show again.

Well, after part 4 of the Andy Cohen hosted reunion, it’s very clear that her co-stars had no desire to film alongside her ever again. Not after it was revealed that she’d concocted the story about Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker’s alleged plans to date rape Porsha Williams wholesale.

And if no one wants to even be in your presence, it’s pretty damn difficult to get those folks to work with you. And when that happens there’s a problem. Somebody has to go and we all know who that is/was.

It had been reported that would not be coming back for season 10. Cohen who is also a Bravo VP and host of “Watch What Happens Live,” told E! News on Monday that the network finds itself between a rock and a hard place when it comes to her future.

“The question that we look at now with Phaedra is, when the reunion ended, none of the other women wanted to have anything to do with her. So that’s what you have to look at,” he said. “How do you shoot a show about a group of friends when no one is speaking to one of the friends?” (Bravo hasn’t officially commented on Phaedra’s future.)

NEWS YOU MAY HAVE MISSED: HS BIOLOGY EXAM IN NEW MEXICO INCLUDED QUESTION: ‘WHY ARE N***ERS BLACK?’

Meanwhile, regarding reports that Phaedra is pointing fingers at RHOA producers, saying they fed her the info and threw her under the bus, another longtime vet of the Real Housewives franchise is calling BS.

“I’ve been doing this for 10 years. I actually, sadly, consider myself to be a veteran. The producers do not make you do these things at all,” Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel countered. “The producers don’t know exactly what’s going on, so they might say, ‘Are you going to talk to Kandi about this?’ They don’t know. They would never do that. It would be a massive problem. This isn’t The Hills, it’s real. It really is. So yeah, no, that would never happen.”