*Ryan Murphy has recruited Angela Bassett from his “American Horror Story” franchise to be front and center in his new procedural drama “911,” which is close to a straight-to-series pickup at Fox, Variety reports.

Murphy and longtime collaborator Brad Falchuck will executive produce the drama, described as an “ER”-style procedural about 911 operators. Produced by 20th Century Fox Television, where Murphy and Falchuck have an overall deal, “911” is being eyed for a 13-episode order and a midseason launch.

Fox has yet to officially cancel Murphy and Falchuck’s current series at the network, “Scream Queens.” In addition to “American Horror Story,” the two also have “American Crime Story,” and the upcoming “Pose” on Fox’s cable sibling FX. Murphy also has anthology series “Feud” at FX.

Bassett starred in four seasons of “American Horror Story” — “Coven,” “Freak Show,” “Hotel” and “Roanoke.” No word yet if she’ll return for its upcoming seventh season.

Fox is expected to announce the series order for “911” at its upfront presentation next week in New York, Variety reports.