*TV One and the National Urban League (NUL) are teaming for the special event “National Urban League Presents: State of Black American Town Hall,” a two hour program airing Wednesday, May 31 at 8 p.m. ET.

Moderated by “News One Now” host and managing editor Roland Martin, the special will dissect the National Urban League’s semi-annual report with commentary by an all-star panel of African-American thought leaders, including Georgetown University professor and author Dr. Michael Eric Dyson, political commentator and analyst Angela Rye, culture critic and journalist Touré, Bernie Sanders’ former national press secretary Symone Sanders, journalist Jeff Johnson, former director of the RNC’s Coalitions Department Angela Sailor and GOP commentator Paris Dennard.

Job creation, voting rights, and criminal justice reform are among the topics to be discussed

“Over the last four decades, The State of Black America has become one of the most highly-anticipated benchmarks and sources for thought leadership around racial equality in America across economics, employment, education, health, housing, criminal justice and civic participation,” said National Urban League President and CEO Marc H. Morial. “Now, thanks to TV One and our other partners, we’re thrilled to be able to bring the conversation to a much wider audience and be the catalyst for a national conversation on issues of racial and economic justice.”

In addition to breaking down several key findings from the report, the panel will take questions from the audience that delve deeper into creating small businesses, life after prison, building a family legacy, and remaining ‘present’ amidst the drama of today’s social and cultural ills.

“The question you have to ask yourself is, what are you prepared to do? The reality is every organization is made up of people. We need people who are engaged – there’s something in your life that you’re passionate about, that you’re willing to fight for, and you must decide exactly what that is,” said moderator Roland Martin during the telecast. “Understand everything that you do to change our community won’t just impact us today. It’s going to impact your children’s children.”