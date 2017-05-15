*Folks have truly had it with all things Steve Harvey and his side-eye inducing shenanigans.

There’s ANOTHER change.org petition calling for a Steve Harvey boycott after his strict e-mail to his staff members leaked online.

“Leaked Email Shows Steve Harvey REALLY Is A Coward & D*ck” is the name of the petition, which, at the time of this write-up, has over 2700 signatures out of a 5,000 signature goal.

“The Steve Harvey Show is moving from Chicago to LA…. and STILL NOTHING from Steve, Carson or Trump on helping Inner Cities,” reads the first sentence of the petition, which was placed online May 11.

“Harvey didn’t tell any of the staff or give them the option to move with the show,” it continues. “Instead before the final season he sent out an email to let them know not to talk to him without an appointment. He wasn’t even man enough to tell them to their face.”

You can read the memo Harvey sent out below, and his list of demands have people checking narcissism levels.

“Everyone, do not take offense to the new way of doing business. It is for the good of my personal life and enjoyment,” Harvey’s memo read. Since the backlash of memo, Steve has spoken out, stating that he no longer wanted to work in a “prison”-like environment.

“I don’t apologize about the letter, but it’s kind of crazy what people who took this thing and ran, man,” he said.

Meanwhile, many found Harvey’s memo to staff demanding they keep their distance laughable, including comedian Chelsea Handler.

As TooFab reports, Handler drafted up some edits on the original note for those working on her own show. Among the changes: “No stopping by or popping in. NO ONE. UNLESS YOU HAVE DRUGS!” and “You must HAVE FUN NEW PRESCRPITION YOU WANT TO SHARE!”

According to these streets, Handler has a serious cocaine addiction, so it’s likely she’s not joking about staffers being a welcome sight if they “stop or pop in” with drugs in hand.

Chelsea ended the note with a cheerful “F–k you all” to the staff.

See her edited memo below: