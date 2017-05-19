*When Anthony Mackie and his wife, Sheletta Chapital, welcomed their third child, “The Night Before” actor says the birth changed his overall perspective on life.

“It just messed up everything that was my reality,” Mackie revealed to the Los Angeles Times. “It just changes your entire perspective on the world. Even traveling is an issue now — I’ve got to buy five tickets!”

Mackie and Chapital secretly married in December 2014 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. The pair have known each other since they were 7, and rekindled their romance in 2009.

Now that he has three kids of his own, Mackie, who is known for his roles in films such as “The Avengers,” “The Hurt Locker,” and “Our Brand Is Crisis,” added that he has a new appreciation for his parents’ plight, as they had six kids, including him.

“I always wondered why we never took vacations further than Florida or the Gulf Coast — it’s like, ‘Oh, because they couldn’t afford eight plane tickets, so you just put all the kids in the Lincoln and drive to Florida!’”

On the subject of homelessness, Mackie spoke to Collider about how “understanding homelessness” is what attracted him to the script of his film, “Shelter.”

“When I read it, I knew it was special,” he said. “It’s ironic, about a year and a half or two years ago, a friend of mine moved to L.A. and I went to Downtown L.A. for the first time and saw Skid Row. I was just dumbfounded by the disparity of Downtown L.A., and the glitz and glam of all of the rest of L.A. I just didn’t understand it. I couldn’t comprehend it. I went back to my reps and said, “I want to do something about homelessness…A year later, this script fell in my lap.”

In case you’re wondering, “Shelter” is now available via VOD.