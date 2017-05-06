*Champs Sports‘ premiere game show “Going Numb” pairs some of the greatest professional athletes on the planet with high school students giving them a once in a lifetime opportunity to play a unique, quick fire :90 second game.

The most recent participant in the challenge/game is Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown who helps a young, lucky fan at a chance to win $500. You can see how it went in the video above

“Going Numb” allows the brand to validate and inspire high school students/customers by teaming them up with their icons and heroes. The platform allows both to share their passion for product, sport, and pop culture in a unique and unexpected game playing setting.

For more information on “Going Numb,” visit: www.youtube.com/champssports

Lebron James told media in Cleveland on Friday night that there was nothing left for him to prove in his basketball career. Considering he is the best player in the world and possibly the greatest basketball player of all time, he is correct.

“What else do I have to prove?” James said. “Seriously, what else would I have? I’ve won championships. I won my first one, and I won for my teammates. I came home and won. There isn’t anything left for me to prove.”

As The Big Lead reports, there is hanging over this, as always, the specter of His Airness. Yes, Michael Jordan won six championships. Lebron will probably not win six championships, but at 32 he has three and will have a great look at No. 4 next month. Six is not out of the question yet, but let’s say Lebron finishes his career with only the titles he’s already won.