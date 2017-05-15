*This isn’t one for the record books, but it’s worth noting that NFLer Antonio Cromartie‘s wife is pregnant with his 14TH KID. Yep. This news comes despite the fact he had a vasectomy a while back.

Terricka Cromartie confirmed the pregnancy on her Instagram page — this will be number 6 for her (and Antonio).

“In the up an coming CROMARTIE DRAFT of 2017, with the 6th OverAll Pick. Will the Cromartie’s Draft a Boy or a Girl. J6 coming soon.”

Terricka is 25 weeks pregnant. They haven’t revealed the sex of the child.

There’s also this … Terricka ended her Instagram announcement with the hashtag #bowwowchallenge” — and some people are saying it proves the post was a joke.

However, TMZ spoke with people close to Terricka who insist this is very real and the baby is due in 15 weeks.

If you’re keeping track, Terricka just gave birth to twins back in May 2016 after revealing Antonio had undergone a vasectomy surgery. Here’s what Terricka told US Weekly when she found out she was pregnant.

“I didn’t even tell Antonio right away because I didn’t think it was possible,” she adds. “I was going back and forth in my head how it could even happen. In my head we were good to go, we were having free sex! I just really thought that his procedure was the best protection you could have at this point.”

Congrats one mo’ time to Antonio and Terricka.