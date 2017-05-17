*As previously reported, despite getting a vasectomy, NFL star Antonio Cromartie is expecting his 14th child with his pregnant wife Terricka Cromartie. Now the couple has landed a reality series in which they will share the trumps and struggles of their blended family.

According to yahoo.com, the 14th baby is believed to be Cromartie’s fourth child after his vasectomy. He and Terricka had twins in 2016 after he got the procedure. It’s hard to keep track of all of Cromartie’s children but The YBF reports that Terricka’s child from a previous relationship is included in the 14 number.

Terricka, who starred in the E! series “Candy Girls,” announced her pregnancy on Instagram. She is due to give birth in September.

Cromartie became well-known for having so many children. You may recall his “Hard Knocks” segment in which he was trying to name them all.

Production on the Cromartie’s reality show is said to be underway, and a network has already picked it up.

In a previous interview, Terricka said the reason they decided to put their lives in front of millions of people is because they want to clear up all the misconceptions about them. They hope by televising their private lives, it will open up people’s perception of their unconventional family.

No doubt Antonio’s “vasectomy” will be addressed in the series.

And here’s to hoping that the drama (as ALL reality shows require drama to survive) centers on his other baby mamas. If you recall, Antonio’s baby mamas were trying to land their own reality show years ago.

When asked what the biggest misconception about his family is, Antonio joked “everything,” In Touch reports.

“To be honest, I just feel that our family dynamic is very interesting, I think we’re very misjudged from the outside looking in and I just wanted to showcase how relatable we are, how blended families do work and, you know, regardless of your circumstances, you can still be successful in your family life,” Terricka tells In Touch exclusively.

She continues, “And I believe we are an example of that… We have a lot of fun with each other, there’s a lot of love. My husband is a very hands-on father and the kids just adore him.”

Antonio is a free agent, so the reality TV paychecks will come in handy while he waits for an NFL team to sign him. He reportedly pays $30,000 a month in child support to his multiple baby mamas.

