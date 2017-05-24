*Ariana Grande is suspending her world tour through June 5 in the wake of the deadly bombing at her concert in Manchester, England, her management announced Wednesday.

The 23-year-old singer is on a European leg of her “Dangerous Woman Tour” and canceled shows scheduled for tonight (March 24) and Friday at the 02 Arena in London.

She will also miss a May 28 date in Antwerp, Belgium, two concerts in Lodz, Poland, and shows in Frankfurt, Germany, and Zurich, Switzerland.

Grande has kept a low profile since Monday’s attack, which killed 22 people.

She took to Twitter afterward to say she was “broken” and “i don’t have words.”

A fifth suspect in the bombing, believed to be carrying a package, was arrested in Wigan Wednesday as detectives continued to investigate a “network” linked to the accused suicide bomber Salman Abedi.

Abedi’s father and brother were detained in Libya on Wednesday while police have confirmed that an off-duty female police officer was among the 22 people killed.

Libyan security forces said the brother “was aware of all the details” of attack plans.