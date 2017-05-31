*Ashanti is teasing her long-anticipated return to the music scene.

The singer took to Instagram with a video, perhaps scenes from her upcoming music video, which has her walking around a rooftop in slow motion, draped in a metallic green, cleavage-bearing gown.

A slow, ominous beat plays in the background, likely music from her new album on the horizon.

The clip certainly seemed to stir anticipation on social media.

“Omg this sh** is [fire emoji]. I can’t wait for your new album I’m buying 20 of them,” wrote one fan in the comment section. Another posted: “Drop the video and stop playing with us, Ashanti !! Beautiful.”

The only clue we have to go on is Ashanti’s caption, which reads: “Video Cred @aaronklisman #Justwaitonit.”

Watch below: