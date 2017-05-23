*CARSON, Calif — Assemblymember Mike A. Gipson, chair of the California Assembly Democratic Caucus, is demanding an apology be made to Congresswoman Maxine Waters for the disrespectful treatment she received.

He was referring to a convention worker who attempted to cut off her microphone during the California Democratic Party African American Caucus held Saturday night at the State Convention in Sacramento.

(Read the full story at the LA Times and/or watch the incident below.)

“The level of disrespect shown to Congresswoman Waters will not be tolerated and warrants an immediate apology from the individual worker and the contracted company to Rep. Waters; elected officials; the California Democratic Party African American Caucus; delegates and supporters present.

Watch what happens when convention staff employee moves to cut off Maxine Water’s microphone:

Audience members were outraged that a convention staff employee attempted to cut US Rep. @MaxineWaters‘ speech short. #cadem17 pic.twitter.com/IeQy0H2JHd — Jazmine Ulloa (@jazmineulloa) May 21, 2017

His actions were undoubtedly intentional. Rep. Waters has been a strong and vocal critic of #45 and thus a target for his wrath which no doubt has trickled down the ranks. We will not allow our elected leaders to be treated in this insolent manner.

Where was the security for this ranking member of Congress? Throughout her career, Rep. Waters has fought for workers like him to get jobs and decent wages. What a travesty! We will not allow this action to go unchallenged.”

Assemblymember Gipson represents the 64th Assembly District which includes the cities and communities of Carson, Compton, Gardena, Harbor Gateway, Lynwood, North Long Beach, Rancho Dominguez, South L.A., Torrance, Watts/Willowbrook and Wilmington.