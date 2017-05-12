*LOS ANGELES — Today, Baldwin Hills Crenshaw (BHC) launched OurCrenshawTV.com, an online platform created in partnership with All Music Television Digital Network.

Monthly programming will feature audio and video content steeped in the sights and sounds of South L.A., and will include highlights from BHC’s concerts, celebrity interviews, annual holiday celebrations, and more.

Ever since the jazz-era of the 1930s, Baldwin Hills Crenshaw has remained a cornerstone of the South Los Angeles community, and continues to honor the rich history of the area with offerings of music and entertainment year-round, regularly hosting GRAMMY-nominated artists to play free concerts for the community. OurCrenshawTV.com is curated to bring South L.A.’s dynamic history, modern-day music and culture, and news about community happenings to a global audience, allowing BHC to continue its commitment to the arts and evolve with the times.

“South LA has an incredibly rich history of music and art, and with the launch of OurCrenshawTV.com, we hope to carry on that tradition in the digital age,” said Rachel Freeman, General Manager of Baldwin Hills Crenshaw. “As the cultural hub of the Crenshaw Corridor, Baldwin Hills Crenshaw is a place with strong community roots. Several of our concerts have featured chart-topping artists who grew up in the area, and are coming home to share their art with the community. We know South L.A. is awesome and we’re excited to share it with the rest of the world.”

“We’re thrilled to launch OurCrenshawTV.com in partnership with Baldwin Hills Crenshaw,” said Frederick Smith Jr. of All Music Television. “South L.A. has long been the home of some of the most extraordinary music and culture, and this website is another way to share what we love about South L.A. to a wider audience. Baldwin Hills Crenshaw has done an amazing job of supporting local artists, and together, we will continue that tradition.”







OurCrenshawTV.com is merely the latest iteration of Baldwin Hills Crenshaw’s community-centered outreach. Launched as part of Baldwin Hill Crenshaw’s yearlong 70th Anniversary celebration, the website continues BHC’s strong tradition of hosting community events and encouraging community engagement. BHC has lined up an impressive array of cultural and community events, including concerts by GRAMMY-winning artists, movie screenings, and more. This summer, Baldwin Hills Crenshaw will hold a birthday bash to celebrate its 70th anniversary.

Baldwin Hills Crenshaw is looking forward to another successful 70 years. The center is on track to become a new major transit center, with the Crenshaw/LAX line slated to be completed in 2019. The Crenshaw/MLK station will stop directly on BHC’s doorstep, creating easy access to and from BHC for Angelenos across the city. BHC is embracing Metro’s significant investment in the Crenshaw Corridor, which will provide safe, easy transportation options for residents to enjoy all the plaza has to offer.

ABOUT BALDWIN HILLS CRENSHAW (BHC)

Baldwin Hills Crenshaw (BHC) is an 870,000-square-foot retail destination located at the intersection of Crenshaw Blvd. and Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. in Los Angeles, California. Anchored by Macy’s and Sears, with over 100 specialty stores, state-of-the-art cinemas and dining options, BHC has long been recognized as the hub of the surrounding communities. From a signature concert series, monthly Kids Club and a weekly Farmers’ Market to the many public services offered at the center, it is clear that BHC is more than just a place to shop, it’s a central gathering place for the local community. BHC is entrenched in the local lifestyle, and is committed to making this neighborhood an even better place to live, work, shop and just BE! BHC partners with several leading community partners to support a variety of events throughout the year, and continue to support programming that reflects the history and interests of its local residents.

source:

Katie Sinclair

[email protected]