*(Via GoForitGantSports.com) – The number one overall pick in the BIG3 Draft (the new 3-on-3 b-ball league from Ice Cube) is supporting the Big Baller Brand. Rashad McCants plans on wearing the ZO2s during BIG3 play.

“I plan to wear those shoes (ZO2) during the BIG3 league. I support the brand a hundred percent, everything that he’s doing,” McCants told BlogTalkRadio’s Paul Gant.

“I’m not going to say I agree with everything he’s saying, but I know why he’s saying it. He has to get the world’s attention, and he has done just that. His son has done everything he’s needed to do as far as coming out and showing his skill, and his ability. Everything is right on track for them. They just need the support of their own people, to be honest. They just need the support, and everybody stop, you know, Stephen A. (Smith) and Shannon Sharpe, and all these guys talking crazy about what they like and don’t like about this guy,” said McCants. “He’s a family man. He’s trying to make a brand for his family, and pave a way for his family. There’s roadblocks that you’re going to have to cross over to do that, and that’s pissing a lot of people off in the process. So, I’m with him because I piss people off on a regular basis. I know what that process is like.”

McCants tells why he believes African-Americans should support LaVar Ball:

“You got Gucci, you got Louis (Vutton), you got Nike, you got LeBron, you got Kobe, you got Jordan, you got basketball jerseys, you got socks. When you go out for Christmas, and they buying stuff for their kids, it’s going to come out to four to five hundred dollars, maybe a thousand. People feel as if it’s too much. it’s too expensive, but everything we spend goes to other brands, goes to other cultures. So, why not spend with your own people? Why not support? Because ultimately, he is going to create a NIKE Jumpman brand, where the prices will go lower, and he will be able to expand, be able to marginalize, and be able to really take advantage of this type of market. I think that’s what people are lacking, that he’s a smart man, and he knows what he’s doing.”

McCants feels if African-Americans are going to spend above their means, they should spend it with LaVar Ball:

“That seems to be a habit of what we(African-Americans) do. We spend above our means for the sake of perception. So, if we’re going to do that, if we’re going to continue to do it, why not do it with our people?”

You agree with McCants?

The BIG3 starts June 25 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

