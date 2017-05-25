*Barry White’s son – “almost broke and nearly homeless,” according to TMZ – has sued his father’s estate claiming he’s being cheated out his slice of the trust.

Darryl White is suing both the estate and Barry’s widow, Glodean White, saying she promised he’d get his fair cut, but only if he promised not sue her to challenge the amount of money he was getting.

In the filing obtained by TMZ, Darryl says Glodean never let him see the will after Barry died in 2003. Instead, she insisted that he just “trust” her.

The docs also indicate that Darryl, a singer himself, agreed to trust her and received steady payments…until September 2015.

According to TMZ, Darryl believes Glodean is using up his father’s money to support her lavish lifestyle. He’s suing to finally get a look at the will, and a proper accounting of what he’s due.