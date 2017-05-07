*Shaunie O’Neal stopped by “The B. Scott Show” to dish on Evelyn & Tami’s drama, Jackie Christie’s family dynamic and everything going down this season on “Basketball Wives.”

Tami Roman and Evelyn Lozada’s on-again, off-again friendship seemed to be the missing ingredient for this new season, so their drama was thrown back into the spotlight when Lozada decided to come back to the show.

In a sneak peek for the next episode of “Basketball Wives,” Shaunie gets the two women in the same location but can she get them to engage in a civil conversation? Tune in to VH1 on Monday at 9/8c to find out.

Shaunie tells B. Scott that she does not feel like she instigates any of the drama between Tami and Evelyn. Check out what else she had to say about the series via the excerpts below: (via lovebscott.com)

On Evelyn’s return to ‘Basketball Wives’ and new tensions:

We’re filming together literally every day. Everybody’s sick of each other at this point. We’re still filming at this point, believe it or not. Which is kind of a disaster for reality TV — when it’s filming and it’s coming on at the same time. I’ve seen, you know, almost all the episodes, so I kinda know [what’s coming] — but they don’t. They’re seeing it now while we’re filming which is causing NEW tension. So, it’s like…the worst.

On Jackie Christie’s daughter/grandson drama:

We addressed this on the show…because I didn’t know Jackie had grandkids until this GoFund went up. I’ve known Jackie for a long time and she never mentioned grandkids. She never talks about it. There’s something there — and I said that to her. I was like ‘Listen, I didn’t even know you had grandkids.’ When I have grandkids, everybody’s gon’ know it. She seemed surprised I didn’t know, but we did talk about that.

I did ask about her grandson and all of that — and it was like, she showed me a lot of pictures of her daughter with her…but they were all adolescent pictures. Takari was very young in all the pictures. But…it just went all over the place. There were a lot of ‘reasons why’ — their relationship, and her daughter has some issues, and her daughter doesn’t talk to her. But some days they were great and she would show me text messages that — it’s so…confusing that I chose this season to NOT participate in that particular storyline…on purpose…because I’m uncomfortable. I feel like, we don’t know the whole story…but all of it sounds real sketchy. Jackie has always been a sweetheart to me — we know crazy Jackie and all that — but this whole side of her that is…you know…the children, the grandchildren…none of that sounds right to me. So, instead of just throwing her under the bus on national television, I’ve chosen, as me, to just take a step back from it.

On criticism she’s an ‘instigator’ on the show:

You know, I don’t see it. Like, I really couldn’t care less about most of the stuff that goes on. Literally, I turn it off. When I walk away, none of that matters to me. I don’t see where I’m the instigator when people say that. I think that it’s easy for them to say just because my personality is so non-confrontational and I, in real life, don’t really care how you feel about me. It doesn’t bother me….

…I genuinely like Evelyn, Tami…even Jackie. We’re not as close, but some things I’m like ‘Dang, I really don’t want you to feel this way’ or whatever. Or I’ll really have a real opinion about it…and they’re my real opinions. Some of these chicks I don’t even know them very well so it’s like ‘Say what you say, girl.’ That’s where ‘thank you for your services…’ came…because I did not care. I really didn’t. It really was genuine because girl, I don’t care…go ahead.

On being in the middle of Tami & Evelyn’s drama and participating in their shady conversations about each other:

I tell them both. Both of y’all have some slick ass mouths — and it’s funny! I tell them both, and I won’t say what — but I’ll say ‘Tami said some really cutting shady stuff..’ and I’ll tell Tami the same thing. And I laugh because it’s funny. You know what I mean? So they know.

Evelyn said something about — because I was telling her, ‘What about me in this situation? Y’all put me in the middle and then I’m laughing at bad jokes [you say] about each other…’ and so she was like ‘I mean…I get it. It was probably funny!’ I’m laughing, but I’m honest with both of them. Maybe to an audience it looks messy, but they both know…and I hope it shows in one of the episodes. I think it does. Like, it was funny that [Tami] said the whole ‘player’s association’ — that was funny! And I wasn’t ready…like.

