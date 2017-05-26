*In an attempt to keep Blue Ivy’s name from being used to sell God knows what, Beyonce may have inadvertently gotten herself into a legal bind.

According to the Daily Mail, the singer’s manager is being asked to provide key evidence in a case that could prove she committed trademark fraud in her attempt to secure rights to her daughter name.

Via Daily Mail:

Jonathan Schwartz, the executive vice president of the Lemonade singer’s company BGK Trademark Holdings, filed an application in February to trademark the power couple’s five-year-old daughter’s name to launch a series of products including mobile devices, hair care, a clothing line, and even video games.

But earlier this month, Veronica Morales, the owner of a Los Angeles company specializing in event-planning and entertainment services called Blue Ivy, challenged the request. Morales claimed the famous pair have no intention of actually selling any products, and instead are just trying to trademark the name “merely so that nobody else could.”

In court documents obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com Morales alleged “fraud on the trademark office.” Her motion asks that the court allow her to serve Schwartz with discovery demands for information and documents. The request is an effort to preserve any evidence before he no longer has access to the files – which could show Beyoncé ‘committed trademark fraud.



Morales also argues that in an interview Jay Z stated the couple only wants to prevent people from profiting off their daughter’s name.

The Daily Mail also reports that Jonathan Schwartz, Bey’s business manager, was convicted of wire fraud and falsifying tax records in an unrelated case – and is expected to start a six-year prison sentence on July 11.