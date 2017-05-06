*After attending her mother’s inaugural Wearable Art Gala at the California African American Museum Saturday, Beyoncé not only gifted fans with a photo of her baby bump and maternity outfit — which featured an elaborate flower crown, but also penned a heartfelt tribute to her mom, Tina Lawson, for organizing the night.

Bey took to Instagram to post a pic of herself, Tina, her sister Solange and her former Destiny’s Child partner Kelly Rowland together at the event with a caption praising mama Tina for all her hard work.

“I am super proud of my beautiful mother for creating such an awesome event,” she wrote. “Close to $1 million was raised for The WACO Theater Center to benefit young people through their mentorship programs and the arts. Mom, you inspire us all to be generous, selfless, positive, to have empathy, to love and to praise creativity in the world. It brought tears to my eyes to be a witness to what you and Richard [Lawson] have created together. WACO is a safe place truly Where Art Can Occur. I love you.”

The Wearable Art Gala is the brain child of Tina and her husband, actor Richard Lawson.

The pop music queen was accompanied by husband Jay Z and their 5-year-old daughter Blue-Ivy. Host Tina was accompanied by her husband, and her gown was made from all banana leaves — “not collared greens,” she captioned on Instagram — that she designed with Tim White.

The event was held in benefit of WACO Theater Center (Where Art Can Occur), a non-profit art and performance art center in L.A. As ET reports, “it was an evening of artful, avant-garde outfits,” and Kelly Rowland made a statement in a ruffled ball gown by Monsoori. Michelle Williams of Destiny’s Child also attended the gala.

Beyonce announced in February that she’s expecting twins, so all eyes were on the singer, who rocked a plunging neckline that hugged her growing baby bump.

“They have been so supportive,” Tina told ET about Beyoncé, Solange, and Kelly — who are the gala’s honorary chairpersons. “It’s usually me supporting them, so they were all hands on deck for this, all three of them.”

