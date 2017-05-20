*Beyonce and Jay Z are reportedly taking extra precautions as they prepare for the arrival of their twins.

According to Radar Online, Jay has hired an around-the-clock, live-in nurse and a team of doctors to care for Beyonce until the babies are born. A source tells the news outlet that given the nature of the singer’s “high-risk pregnancy,” the family just wants to make sure she has a smooth birth.

Bey is officially in her third trimester and could give birth any time — some reports suggest later this month.

As Queen Bey prepares to drop dem babies, the mother to 5-year-old Blue Ivy has been forced to answer to the Internet trolls.

Earlier this month, her team slammed rumors that she had lip injections. According to her rep, Yvette Nicole-Schure, Beyonce’s swollen lips are due to the effects of pregnancy.

Meanwhile, back on planet Earth, folks are wondering how it’s possible for her lips to swell up, but not other parts of her body? Many pregnant women have taken to social media to note that both their lips AND their nose became swollen during pregnancy.

But Bey’s rep wants you to know:

What do you know about the effects of pregnancy on a woman’s entire body? Please tell me. Did you know that in addition to weight gain there is often a dramatic change in the blood flow in the system and increased fluid causing swelling? Do you know that often women’s gums get swollen? Do you know that it sometimes affects our speech, our ability to chew intently and a host of other things?

But the sacrifice to our faces, our feet and our entire bodies is something we welcome because we bring beautiful humans into the world who will one day combat your hate and negativity. I stood silent during Beyonce’s first pregnancy when you thought it was okay to bully her like the cowards you are, when you accused her of never being pregnant, but I simply cannot this time.

You are the saddest individuals and picking on a pregnant lady is tantamount to possessing the coldest, despicable heart. You need to find something else to do with your time and maybe stop by a store that has happiness on sale because you need to buy some.

In related news, Forbes said Wednesday that the superstar couple’s net worth has climbed to $1.16 billion dollars.

Jay Z accounts for most of it: $810 million, according to the magazine’s latest “Richest In Hip-Hop” ranking.

