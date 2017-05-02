*In addition to birthing twins sometime in the near future, Beyoncé will deliver another sizable bundle of joy this summer: a box set edition of her groundbreaking visual album, “Lemonade.”
The package comes with a 600-page coffee table book featuring “hundreds of never-before-seen photos” from the making of the album, a foreword by scholar Michael Eric Dyson, and poetry from Warsan Shire, whose work is woven throughout the album.
The set will also include a lemonade-colored vinyl pressing.
All of this can be yours for the price of $299.99. It’s available for pre-order now (here) and will ship this summer.
Below, the first pressing of the double LP vinyl has the following track listing:
Side A:
Pray You Catch Me
Hold Up
Don’t Hurt Yourself (Featuring Jack White)
Side B:
Sorry
6 Inch (Featuring The Weeknd)
Daddy Lessons
Side C
Love Drought
Sandcastles
Forward (Featuring James Blake)
Freedom (Featuring Kendrick Lamar)
Side D
All Night
Formation