*Beyoncé may lead the pack of nominees this year for the BET Awards, but her sister Solange isn’t far behind. In fact, she’s nominated against her big sis in three of the categories, the network revealed Monday.

Bey earned seven nods and will compete against Solange for best female R&B/pop artist, video of the year and album of the year.

Bruno Mars earned the second highest amount of nominees with five, including best male R&B/pop artist, album of the year and video of the year.

Solange tied with Chance the Rapper and Migos for four nominations a piece.

Migos’ nods include best group and best collaboration for “Bad and Bougee” with Lil Uzi Vert. Best male hip-hop artist nominee Chance the Rapper is also a best new artist nominee along with 21 Savage, Cardi B, Khalid and Young M.A.

Now in its 17th year, the BET Awards will air live on June 25 from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET. The awards ceremony will cap off the annual BET Experience at L.A. Live in Los Angeles from June 22-25.

The BET Awards will also recognize achievements in film, television, sports and international music acts across more than 19 categories. A complete list of the nominees is available at the BET Awards’ official website.

View some of the major music categories below:

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

Beyoncé

Kehlani

Mary J. Blige

Rihanna

Solange

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

Bruno Mars

Chris Brown

The Weeknd

Trey Songz

Usher

Best Group

2 Chainz & Lil Wayne

A Tribe Called Quest

Fat Joe & Remy Ma

Migos

Rae Sremmurd

Best Collaboration

Beyoncé ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Freedom”

Chance the Rapper ft. 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne – “No Problem”

Chris Brown ft. Gucci Mane & Usher – “Party”

DJ Khaled ft. Beyoncé & Jay Z – “Shining”

Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad and Boujee”

Rae Sremmurd ft. Gucci Mane – “Black Beatles”

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist

Big Sean

Chance the Rapper

Drake

Future

J. Cole

Kendrick Lamar

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist

Cardi B

Missy Elliott

Nicki Minaj

Remy Ma

Young M.A.

Video of the Year

Beyoncé – “Sorry”

Big Sean – “Bounce Back”

Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”

Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad and Boujee”

Solange – “Cranes in the Sky”

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom – Kehlani, “CRZY”

Bruno Mars & Jonathan Lia – Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”

Director X – Zayn Malik, “Like I Would”

Hype Williams – Tyga “Gucci Snakes ft. Desiigner”

Kahlil Joseph & Beyoncé Knowles-Carter – Beyoncé, “Sorry”

Best New Artist

21 Savage

Cardi B

Chance the Rapper

Khalid

Young M.A.

Album of the Year

24K Magic – Bruno Mars

4 Your Eyez Only – J. Cole

A Seat at the Table – Solange

Coloring Book – Chance the Rapper

Lemonade – Beyoncé