*Beyoncé may lead the pack of nominees this year for the BET Awards, but her sister Solange isn’t far behind. In fact, she’s nominated against her big sis in three of the categories, the network revealed Monday.
Bey earned seven nods and will compete against Solange for best female R&B/pop artist, video of the year and album of the year.
Bruno Mars earned the second highest amount of nominees with five, including best male R&B/pop artist, album of the year and video of the year.
Solange tied with Chance the Rapper and Migos for four nominations a piece.
Migos’ nods include best group and best collaboration for “Bad and Bougee” with Lil Uzi Vert. Best male hip-hop artist nominee Chance the Rapper is also a best new artist nominee along with 21 Savage, Cardi B, Khalid and Young M.A.
Now in its 17th year, the BET Awards will air live on June 25 from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET. The awards ceremony will cap off the annual BET Experience at L.A. Live in Los Angeles from June 22-25.
The BET Awards will also recognize achievements in film, television, sports and international music acts across more than 19 categories. A complete list of the nominees is available at the BET Awards’ official website.
View some of the major music categories below:
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Beyoncé
Kehlani
Mary J. Blige
Rihanna
Solange
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Bruno Mars
Chris Brown
The Weeknd
Trey Songz
Usher
Best Group
2 Chainz & Lil Wayne
A Tribe Called Quest
Fat Joe & Remy Ma
Migos
Rae Sremmurd
Best Collaboration
Beyoncé ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Freedom”
Chance the Rapper ft. 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne – “No Problem”
Chris Brown ft. Gucci Mane & Usher – “Party”
DJ Khaled ft. Beyoncé & Jay Z – “Shining”
Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad and Boujee”
Rae Sremmurd ft. Gucci Mane – “Black Beatles”
Best Male Hip-Hop Artist
Big Sean
Chance the Rapper
Drake
Future
J. Cole
Kendrick Lamar
Best Female Hip-Hop Artist
Cardi B
Missy Elliott
Nicki Minaj
Remy Ma
Young M.A.
Video of the Year
Beyoncé – “Sorry”
Big Sean – “Bounce Back”
Bruno Mars – “24K Magic”
Migos ft. Lil Uzi Vert – “Bad and Boujee”
Solange – “Cranes in the Sky”
Video Director of the Year
Benny Boom – Kehlani, “CRZY”
Bruno Mars & Jonathan Lia – Bruno Mars, “That’s What I Like”
Director X – Zayn Malik, “Like I Would”
Hype Williams – Tyga “Gucci Snakes ft. Desiigner”
Kahlil Joseph & Beyoncé Knowles-Carter – Beyoncé, “Sorry”
Best New Artist
21 Savage
Cardi B
Chance the Rapper
Khalid
Young M.A.
Album of the Year
24K Magic – Bruno Mars
4 Your Eyez Only – J. Cole
A Seat at the Table – Solange
Coloring Book – Chance the Rapper
Lemonade – Beyoncé