*Beyonce is reportedly not interested in having her estranged dad hovering in the delivery room when she births her twins.

According to In Touch Weekly, Bey has made it clear that her father, Mathew Knowles, is not to be allowed in her room at Cedar-Sinai Medical Center, where Bey is rumored to have reserved a spot for a scheduled C-section.

But she’s reportedly concerned that he may show up unannounced.

“She is fearful that he’ll show up uninvited like he did with [their five-year-old daughter] Blue,” a source tells In Touch. “She doesn’t want him anywhere nearby on her special day. She fully expects everything to be perfect as they become a family of five.

Bey’s mother, Tina Lawson, will be in charge of “keeping the hospital staff on their toes” throughout the day.

“She isn’t easy to get along with, and she will be even more demanding than Beyoncé. Jay knows to let her take over and stay out of her way.”