*There were lots of steals happening across the NBA on Sunday, but none more dramatic than Beyonce snatching all of the attention in L.A. with her monstrous Gucci backpack.

She sat court side at the Staples Center for the LA Clippers/Utah Jazz playoff battle alongside her husband, Jay Z, and the aforementioned accessory, which was big enough to warrant its own seat.

#NBAPlayoffs A post shared by Beyoncé (@beylite) on Apr 30, 2017 at 5:13pm PDT

The $1,790 Gucci backpack was stamped with the “Modern Future” slogan that appears on a number of Gucci goods from the most recent collection. It comes in two sizes (Beyonce appeared to tote the larger version) and is available at Gucci’s website here.

While Bey’s bag was silently killing it courtside, the Jazz moved into round two of the playoffs after slaying the Clippers 104-91.