*LOS ANGELES, CA – Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation today announced actor and comedian Bill Bellamy will host the 8th Annual “Big Fighters, Big Cause” Charity Boxing Night presented by B. Riley & Co. on Wednesday, May 24 at Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel.

The evening will feature a live performance by Grammy-nominated R&B group En Vogue who will step into the ring to perform the National Anthem, live fights presented by Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions, as well as a live & silent auction display featuring iconic memorabilia and other one-of-a-kind items and experiences.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation and their mission to fund life-changing research, care and awareness for pediatric type 1 & 2 diabetes, and to help children live healthier lives through diet and exercise.

The evening will honor nine-year-old Jackson Blair with the 2017 Golden Glove Award for his extraordinary dedication and hard work to raise money and awareness for type 1 (T1D) diabetes. Diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the age of four, Blair has since been an inspiring advocate for the cause. At the age of six, he was selected to represent the State of California as a delegate for JDRF’s Children’s Congress in Washington D.C. to address members of Congress to lobby for continuing research into a cure. Additionally, along with his parents, Jackson partnered with Arrow Crossfit in La Verne, CA to create an annual fitness event called Fighting Through T1D that not only brings together family, fitness and the community, but also awareness and donations. Through funds raised from his event and his other fundraising efforts, Jackson has proudly raised approximately $30,000 for his JDRF walk team called Jackson’s Insulin Army.

The 8th Annual “Big Fighters, Big Cause” Charity Boxing Night is presented by B. Riley & Co., a leading investment bank which provides corporate finance, research, and sales and trading to corporate, institutional and high net worth individual clients. A media alert with further information on the fight card and attendees will be announced in the coming weeks.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit http://www.sugarrayleonardfdn.org/ticket-sales.

About Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation

The Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation was established in 2009 by boxing legend and six-time world champion Sugar Ray Leonard and his wife, Bernadette. The Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation funds life-changing care & research for pediatric type 1 & type 2 diabetes. The Foundation is also committed to helping children lead healthier lives through diet and exercise.

Throughout Leonard’s boxing career, he watched his dad and friends struggle with the many complications of diabetes and how it has affected every aspect of their life. Type 1 diabetes strikes both children and adults at any age. It comes on suddenly, causes dependence on injected or pumped insulin for life, and carries the constant threat of devastating complications. Type 2 diabetes in children is on the rise, fueled largely by the obesity epidemic. Leonard draws from his personal experience and boxing career to provide inspiration for funding research to combat the disease.

For more information, visit www.sugarrayleonardfdn.org, like and follow on twitter at @SugarRayLeonard and Facebook at www.facebook.com/SugarRayLeonard6.

About B. Riley & Co., LLC

Riley & Co., LLC is a leading investment bank which provides corporate fi­nance, research, and sales & trading to corporate, institutional and high net worth individual clients. Investment banking services include initial, secondary and follow-on offerings, institutional private placements, and merger and acquisitions advisory services. The fi­rm is nationally recognized for its highly ranked proprietary equity research. B. Riley & Co., LLC is a member of FINRA and SIPC.

Riley & Co., LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: RILY) which provides collaborative fi­nancial services and solutions through several subsidiaries which also include: Great American Group, LLC (www.greatamerican.com), provider of advisory and valuation services, asset disposition and auction solutions, commercial lending, and real estate advisory services; B. Riley Capital Management, LLC, (which includes B. Riley Asset Management (www.brileyam.com), a SEC-registered investment advisor providing investment products to institutional and high net worth investors, and B. Riley Wealth Management, a multi-family office practice and wealth management firm focused on the needs of ultra-high net worth individuals and families (www.brileywealth.com); Great American Capital Partners, a provider of senior secured loans and second lien secured loan facilities to middle market public and private U.S. companies and B. Riley Principal Investments, a group that makes proprietary investments in other businesses, such as the acquisition of United Online, Inc. in July 2016. B. Riley Financial, Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in major fi­nancial markets throughout the United States and Europe. For more information on B. Riley Financial, Inc., please visit www.briley­fin.com.

About Golden Boy Promotions

Los Angeles-based Golden Boy Promotions was established in 2002 by 10-time world champion in six divisions Oscar De La Hoya, the first Hispanic to own a national boxing promotional company. Golden Boy Promotions is one of boxing’s most active and respected promoters, presenting shows in packed venues around the world and has worked with networks such as HBO, Estrella TV, ESPN, TeleFutura, FOX Sports 1, FOX Deportes, Televisa and TV Azteca. The company has also promoted some of the top boxing events in the history of the sport including De La Hoya vs. Mayweather, Mayweather vs. Canelo and other notable pay-per-view fights featuring fan-favorites Canelo Alvarez, Bernard Hopkins, Juan Manuel “Dinamita” Marquez, Miguel Cotto, Marco “Baby Faced Assassin” Antonio Barrera, Erik “El Terrible” Morales and Sugar Shane Mosley.

For more information, visit www.goldenboypromotions.com, follow on Instagram and Twitter at @GoldenBoyBoxing and like on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GoldenBoyBoxing.

