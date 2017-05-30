'He’s been told that agents have informed their clients that their careers would be over if they got involved.'

*According to reports, Bill Cosby is worried about getting drugged and poisoned and he and his long-suffering wife are said to be avoiding hotels as he prepares for his day in court for allegedly raping white women.

Page Six reports that Bill is living in fear and afraid someone will slip something in his food or drink.

The publication notes that during pre-trial hearings and jury selection in Pittsburgh, 79-year-old Cosby refused to stay in local hotels because he’s worried about attacks on his person. Instead, he takes early morning flights on his private jet to the courthouse from his suburban Philly home.

“He and his wife are afraid that if he stayed at a hotel, someone will find a way to poison him, put something in his food,” a source who works closely with the Cosby camp said.

“He’s blind … so that makes him even more vulnerable to [being] poisoned or to having someone sneak into his room,” said a second source close to the family.

Cosby stands accused of sexual assaulting some 60 women and many of them claim that he drugged them before having sex with their barely conscious bodies.

OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: BLIND ITEM: War Continues Between Solo Singer and Former Group

Bill Cosby has reportedly even refused to drink from the courthouse fountains. Instead, he brings his own water bottles, along with meals from his home.

“He’s thinking and his team is thinking, if he’s put in a hotel room, someone will find out which room he’s staying in and they’ll put a bug or a device in the room,” the source said.

Cosby believes there’s plenty of people who have a motive to eavesdrop.

His wife Camille, “really worries about him and she calls throughout the day to check on him,” the family source said.

Meanwhile, Bill feels Eddie Murphy, Martin Lawrence, Chris Rock and Sinbad – comedians he helped early in their careers — have not rallied around him.

“Guys like Murphy, Lawrence and Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, guys that he paved the way for … they won’t offer any support,” the family source believes.

“He can’t even pay people to come and support him,” the source continued. “He’s been told that agents have informed their clients that their careers would be over if they got involved.

“We’re not asking anyone to testify. We are asking those whom he’s helped, maybe they can call or come sit in the courtroom and see for themselves what’s happening … before turning your back.”

Cosby’s sexual assault trial kicks off June 5 in Philadelphia.

Save

Save

Save

Save