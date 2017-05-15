*Bill Cosby’s daughters took their unwavering defense of their dad to New York radio show The Breakfast Club.

Erinn and Ensa Cosby believe their father is innocent of the multiple sexual assault allegations against him.

The 79-year-old comedian faces trial next month on charges of drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand.

Ensa stated:

“The accusations against my father have been one-sided from the beginning. When he tried to defend himself, he was sued in civil court. I’ve seen the accusations become more horrific and extreme with time and I’ve witnessed my father’s reputation and legendary works be dismissed without any proof. I strongly believe my father is innocent of the crimes that are alleged against him and I believe that racism has played a big role in all aspects of this scandal. How the charges came against him, how people believed them before they were ever scrutinized or tested, how people who questioned the claims were shut down and ignored,” Ensa said.

She went on to say that the media has unfairly vilified her father before his day in court.

“The media created the story and the outcome before any court will ever test the claims. How my father is being punished by a society that still believes that black men rape white women that passes off as ‘boys will be boys’ when white men are accused. How the politics of our country prove my disgust. My father has been publicly lynched in the media. My family, my young daughter, my young niece and nephew have had to stand helplessly by and watch the double standards of pretending to protect the rights of some, but ignoring the rights of others and exposing innocent children to such appalling accusations about someone they love dearly and who has been so loving and kind to them is beyond cruel.”

Erinn added:

“Over the last few years, my family has been forced to sit down and watch as our father has been attacked in the media. I love my father and always have and always will. I believe in his innocence and I know how he values me.”

Listen to the statements below:

After Ensa and Erinn’s appearance, Cosby’s Twitter account posted a link to the interview and a thank-you to The Breakfast Club for their “support.”