*Kenya Barris is extending his stay at ABC Studios.

The “Black-ish” creator has renewed his overall deal with the studio behind the ABC comedy and signed a new four-year extension, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Per the new pact, Barris will continue on as showrunner for the series, as well as develop new projects for network, cable and streaming services.

Barris currently has three projects on deck at ABC this pilot season: the “Black-ish” spinoff “Liberal Arts” starring Yara Shahidi; fellow comedy “Libby and Malcolm” with Felicity Huffman and Courtney B. Vance; and Toni Collette drama “Unit Zero,” which are all in contention for series pickups.

Currently in its third cycle, “Black-ish” is all but sure to to be renewed for a fourth season, according to THR. The series this year earned three Emmy nominations, two SAG noms as well as three Golden Globe noms — with leading lady Tracee Ellis Ross earning the trophy for actress in a comedy.

Barris earned a Humanitas Prize this year and the show received a prestigious Peabody Award last year, among other accolades.