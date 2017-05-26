*DaYUM! Talk about stories from down there! My heart goes out to this man from South Africa.

Seventeen years ago he went in for a circumcision and, I don’t know all the details, but he “lost” his penis as a result. Now, at 40-years-old, he has managed to get a penis transplant.

But here’s the thing…and I’m going to need for you to hold onto something…tight.

Ready?

The doctors gave him a white penis.

Let me repeat that for the slow to comprehend.

HE NOW HAS A WHITE PENIS!

Look, I know what some of you may be thinking. A d**k, is a d**k, is a d**k, right?

WRONG!

Just ask a brutha. He wants you to believe those rumors about the hands.

But enough with my potty mouth. Here’s what the team of South African doctors from Stellenbosch University and the Tygerberg Academic Hospital — who refer to this as their “second successful penis transplant” have to say.

Oh, and is it any surprise this brutha doesn’t want his name out there?

In lieu of the um, er, faux pas…

A RELEASE FROM THE DOCTORS STATES…

“A color discrepancy between the recipient and the donor organ will be corrected with medical tattooing between six to eight months after the operation.”

The man’s surgery that took over nine hours.

“The first time he saw his penis, he was quite emotional and he couldn’t believe that after 17 years he has a penis again,” said Prof. Andre van der Merwe.

Well, he’s got a point there, I guess.

Read more at EURThisNthat.