*Blair Taylor is leaving his role as CEO of My Brother’s Keeper Alliance as the organization prepares to merge with the Obama Foundation.

MBKA hired Taylor in April of 2016 to build out the organization and prepare it for its next stage of growth. During his tenure, the organization tripled its staff, added dozens of corporate and nonprofit partners and reinforced links to mayors and cities. Under Taylor’s leadership, the organization also worked with the Bridgespan Group to create a dynamic 5-year strategic plan.

“Through our collaborative work with cities and companies, MBKA has helped create hundreds of jobs for boys and men of color around the country, with many more pending in the weeks ahead,” Taylor said. “We worked with companies such as Sprint and jointly announced a plan to distribute 1 million free phones to low-income youth and established media partnerships with companies including ESPN to tell the powerful stories of America’s boys and men of color. We have set in motion criminal justice initiatives in major cities across the nation and laid the foundation for significant improvements in education and mentorship.”

Launched from the White House in 2014, My Brother’s Keeper became one of the Obama administration’s key programs focused on boys and men of color. The My Brother’s Keeper Alliance was later launched in 2015 as a 501c3 in anticipation of the need to continue the work outside of the administration.

MBKA is expected to merge with the Obama Foundation in the weeks ahead and Taylor’s role as CEO will be absorbed into the existing administration of that organization.

Taylor came to MBKA from Starbucks, where he was Chief Community Officer and President of the Starbucks Foundation. Supporting disenfranchised communities is a lifelong passion that he intends to continue to pursue in the future.