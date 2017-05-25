*Old Schoolers and cinephiles will have to research the vaults to figure out this Blind Item, courtesy of Enty over at Crazy Days and Nights:

The reboot of this show made me think about something that happened back in the day to one of the original stars of this reboot. Back when she landed the role she had been known for a certain kind of move which was extremely popular in that time period.

Basically it was a director, producers and actors all ganging up on the lead female and telling her she had to get naked or they would find someone else who would.

It was an awful way to treat women and these guys got off on that. There were so many one and done female leads back then. A woman out of nowhere would get the lead in a movie, be forced into multiple nude and sex scenes and she would never act again.

Anyway, at the time this happened to our actress she was dating at the time this A-/B+ list mostly television actor who is now an A+ list mostly movie actor. Showing what a d**k he could be even back then, when he saw the movie starring his girlfriend, he made her do all the sex scenes with him and then do them in front of some other people because he said she should feel embarrassed the same way he was when he had to watch it in the theater with his friends. A-hole. They broke up right after.