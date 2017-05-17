*A descendant of Bob Marley has entered the NFL.

Nico Marley, the grandson of the late reggae icon and former linebacker for Tulane, has signed a deal with the Washington Redskins, he revealed Tuesday on Instagram.

Blessed to officially be apart of the @redskins organization! A post shared by Nico Marley (@nico2marley) on May 16, 2017 at 9:12am PDT

The son of Rohan Marley and Geraldine Khawley played four seasons at Tulane and finished the 2016 season with 86 total tackles, 13 tackles for loss and three sacks.

Rohan also played football, putting in work for the Miami Hurricanes and for one season with the Ottawa Rough Riders in the Canadian Football League.

In a 2014 interview with Sports Illustrated’s Michael McKnight, Nico expressed his desire to carve his own path and not rely solely on his family name.

“I always wanted to make something for myself,” he said. “I’ve never said, ‘I’m gonna do it like my dad did it,’ or ‘I want to be like my grandfather.’ Every individual is supposed to have something he wants to go get, something he wants so bad he don’t need anybody’s help. That’s what I get from my father and grandfather.”

Marley joined the team shortly after the 2017 NFL draft but didn’t have an official contract with the team until Tuesday. He’s reportedly working with the Skins’ second-string as an inside linebacker.