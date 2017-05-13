*Before Phaedra Parks was cast on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” she was counsel to Bobby Brown when he was filming the reality show, “Being Bobby Brown.”

As many of you know, Brown’s career has been wrought with all sorts of messy legal drama, and a lot of it was caught on tape. During a difficult time when he faced incarceration, the former ‘RHOA’ star served as his attorney.

Parks has often been criticized for not winning cases and because of her “mediocre” law skills. Brown reflects on Parks in his book, “Every Little Step,” noting that she seemed to be more concern with the attention she was receiving as his lawyer instead of defending him.

“My lawyer at the time was a black woman named Phaedra Parks, who went on to become a reality television star on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Her later television stardom didn’t surprise me because she always seemed like she was craving attention and publicity. Every time I stepped into the courtroom when she was my lawyer, there would always be a host of television cameras. It was as if she had her own traveling media contingent. I even complained to her about it, telling her I didn’t like having the press there everytime I approached the courthouse. But it didn’t seem to deter her.”

Phaedra has often spoken highly about Bobby and Whitney Houston. In an interview with OK! magazine, Parks credits them for her notoriety, as folks once referred to her as the “Bobby and Whitney lawyer.”

“I always loved Whitney, I’ll always credit her and Bobby for a very important part of my career and for my notoriety. Because a lot of the time when people hear Phaedra Parks, the first thing they say is Bobby and Whitney, that’s the Bobby and Whitney attorney,” Parks shared.

Meanwhile, Brown also said of Parks in his book: “I won’t cast aspersions on her lawyering skills, but I will say that when she was my lawyer, I usually wound up going to jail. I haven’t had much luck with my legal representation over the years.”

Watch the montage video below of Phaedra representing Bobby: