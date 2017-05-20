*Bobby Brown sat down with a so-called clairvoyant medium, Tyler Henry, for an upcoming episode of “Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry.” The two dish about his ex-wife, the late

Henry feigns ignorance about Bobby’s celebrity life as the two dish about his ex-wife, the late Whitney Houston.

According to Henry, the spirit of Whitney made a guest appearance on the show, and she revealed a fact about her health at the time of her death. It’s a reveal that that only Bobby and very few others in her life actually knew to be true.

“I have a woman coming through, having me talk about her heart,” Henry tells Bobby in the clip (below) airing on May 17th.

He continues: “And this is very clear in the way that this comes through, she’s very insistent to acknowledge, ‘No matter how I died, I need them to know the heart. I need them to know the heart.’ And there’s a feeling of having a susceptibility to a heart arrhythmia and also having a susceptibility just to a heart issue.”

As Henry’s so-called cosmic connection with Whitney continues, he explains to Bobby:

“But I can distinctly tell there are other aspects to this passing. People talking about this or discussing this heart thing, but it’s something else. It’s like, or ‘I die of something else,’ or ‘People think I die of something else.’ And there’s just an emphasis on basically saying like, ‘People don’t know the full picture of how…to what extent this really affected me.’”

Henry pretends to not know he’s channeling Whitney, and a previous clip for the episode suggests that he doesn’t even know that Bobby was even married to the late-great pop star.

He asks Bobby if he recently engaged in discussions about someone close to him having a “heart condition.” Bobby knows how to play the game, so he acts stunned before replying: “Yeah, my ex-wife.”

Meanwhile, Whitney’s heart condition was speculated about many times over within days after her death. Didn’t the coroner even confirm she had heart disease? So we’re not sure what’s so “secretive” or “surprising” about what Henry tells Bobby about Whitney.

Watch a clip from Bobby Brown’s interesting psychic trip above.