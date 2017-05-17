*Rapper Bobby Shmurda, born Ackquille Jean Pollard, was arrested back in 2015 along with members of his GS9 crew – including Rowdy Rebel.

The crew was hit with a slew of charges including conspiracy to commit second degree murder and conspiracy to commit second degree assault.

Bobby’s arrest came right at the height of his success, at that time, he was prepping his debut project after his song “Hot Nigga” went viral and became a hit.

At rhe time, Shmurda called in to New York’s Hot 97 to update fans on his legal woes, telling host Ebro that the court will not accept a partial payment or any collateral for his bail.

“They want 100 percent,” Shmurda says. “They don’t want 25 percent. They don’t want 40 percent. They don’t want 50. They want the whole $2 million.”

The now 23-year-old imprisoned rapper said he hadn’t had contact with anyone from his label “in a long time,” but as Rolling Out reports, his mother, who sat in on the call, said while she’s been in contact with Epic officials, not much came of it.

“They’re at the same stage that we’re at from the beginning,” she said at the time. “Epic doesn’t have the power to sign for that much.”

L.A. Reid, the now former CEO of Epic Records, spoke to Rap Radar on why the label didn’t post Bobby’s bail, as many believed they would.

“People don’t know anything about my business, right?” L.A. Reid said. “It’s really not their business. That’s the truth about it, right? We’re not elected officials here. And we’re not at liberty to disclose how we do business. It’s fair practice, I can tell you that. But, it’s not the industry that it once was. We seriously don’t make the money we used to make. That’s a fact of life, right?”

Shmurda didn’t end the call without issuing a warning to impressionable kids about his music, and knowing the difference between entertainment and real life.

“My music is not for nobody to go react or something,” he said. “This is something that I’ve been through. This is where I come from. A lot of people don’t come from where I come from, but a lot do. The people that do come from where I come from, it don’t make it right to the things I talk about, to go outside and do it. It’s ok to be out there in the club be dancing, be having fun, but that’s about it. Don’t take it farther than the club. Right now, these people in New York, they not playing with us right now.”