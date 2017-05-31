NEW YORK, NY – WE tv is bringing the heat this summer with a new weekly series from pop culture website, Bossip.

“Bossip on WE tv” premieres on Thursday, July 6 at 10:00 pm ET/PT on WE tv and will have a six-week summer run on Thursday nights.

Filmed at Bossip headquarters in Atlanta, the show features writers and staff from the premiere entertainment website for African Americans dishing the latest breaking news, gossip and up to the minute exclusives that will only be available on “Bossip on WE tv.” WE tv consistently ranks as the #1 cable network for African-American women and adults on Thursday nights.

During every 30-minute episode, the Bossip website comes alive as the charismatic and opinionated cast of editors and contributors dish on the hottest gossip and entertainment news that fans have come to expect from the Bossip brand, whose tagline is “gossip for the hardcore.”

“WE tv’s partnership with Bossip leverages the strength of two powerful brands across two different platforms – a top African American entertainment website and the number one cable network with African American women and adults on Thursday nights,” said Marc Juris, president of WE tv. “This show will serve to broaden Bossip’s reach and awareness while also driving WE tv’s live viewership with day and date content. This summer, ‘Bossip on WE tv,’ with its edgy and hilarious take on the entertainment world and exclusives that viewers can’t see anywhere else, is sure to be appointment television viewers will want to watch live every week.”

“After 11 years of brilliantly analyzing and delivering the latest pop culture and celebrity news online, ‘Bossip on

WE tv’ will give new life to the brand where our loyal readership and future fans will get to fully experience the Bossip personality each week with even more exclusives, cheeky commentary and laugh out loud headlines,” said Marve Frazier, Executive Producer, and senior vice president of BHM Digital, a division of iONE digital.

“Bossip on WE tv” will be divided into multiple segments each week, starting in the newsroom, where the site’s managing editor will lead the discussion as the crew reveals vital details about current news stories and celebrity gossip, and lets loose with caustically funny opinions, similar to their one-of-a-kind headlines. Exclusive stories will be broken by “Bossip on WE tv,” giving viewers fresh content before it goes live on the site. The Bossip crew will also take turns addressing viewers directly in recurring rants that emphasize humorous, outrageous opinions on stories pulled from user comments on Bossip.com. Reflecting the top news of the week, Bossip will host celebrity guests to share their insights and secrets behind the headlines.

“Bossip on WE tv” is produced by Asylum Entertainment with Marwar Junction Productions. Executive Producers for Asylum Entertainment are Steve Michaels and Jonathan Koch. Executive Producers for Marwar Junction Productions are Allison Berkley and Joseph Freed. Executive Producers for WE tv are Lauren P. Gellert, Kate Farrell, and David Stefanou. Executive Producers for Bossip are Marve Frazier and Detavio Samuels.

About Bossip.com

Bossip.com is the premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that’s edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique. Bossip draws a loyal following of young and influential trend setters who are up to date with what’s hot in society. Bossip was voted as the Best Hip-Hop Blog in 2008 by VH1 Hip-Hop Honors, one of Yahoo! Top Ten Blogger’s Roll 2009, and other mentions include nomination for “Best Online Hip Hop Site” for the 2011 BET Hip Hop Awards, recognition in the New York Daily News, Time Magazine, Newsweek, Entertainment Weekly, LA Times, New York Times, Boston Globe, USA Today, Washington Post, VH1, TMZ, CNN and more. Bossip is a part of iONE Digital (previously known as Interactive One), the dominant digital media platform for brands to reach Urban Enthusiasts. A division of Urban One, Inc., iONE Digital reaches 25MM+ monthly digital consumers across a network of online destinations inclusive of our core brands — CASSIUS (Millennial Lifestyle & Culture), GlobalGrind (Millennial Pop Culture), HelloBeautiful (Women’s Lifestyle), NewsOne (News/Affluent), Bossip (Celebrity News & Gossip), MadameNoire (Women’s Lifestyle), HipHopWired (Hip Hop Culture) — as well as other Urban One owned and operated properties and affiliates.

About Asylum Entertainment

Asylum Entertainment has produced a diverse slate of television long-form, feature films, gritty documentaries and unscripted series – thousands of hours of programming in its 14 years. Notable productions include the Emmy-winning miniseries The Kennedys, and Ring of Fire, which also received multiple Emmy nods. Asylum received critical acclaim for its feature documentary Happy Valley, about the Penn State sex scandal, and for the Lifetime film, Manson’s Lost Girls. Asylum’s factual series include ESPN’s Emmy-winning series 30 FOR 30 and National Geographic’s science anthology, Breakthrough. Asylum is owned by feature film studio Legendary Entertainment (Jurassic World).

About WE tv

With compelling, can’t miss unscripted shows, WE tv’s programming is fueled by personalities and relationships filled with purpose and passion. WE tv welcomes everyone and creates an inclusive experience across all platforms: on TV, online, on demand, and social media, embracing how today’s digitally savvy, socially engaged audiences connect through content, using it as a catalyst to drive conversation and build community. WE tv is owned and operated by AMC Networks Inc., and its sister channels include AMC, BBC America, IFC and SundanceTV.

###

source:

Sarah Chaikin

[email protected]

Briele Douglass

[email protected]