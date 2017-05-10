Bow Wow (Getty Images)

*Bow Wow shared a picture of two Mercedes Benzes parked next to a parked private jet and captioned it, “Travel day. NYC press run for Growing Up Hip Hop. Lets gooo. I promise to bring yall the hottest show EVER. May 25th on @wetv.”

The photo suggested that ol’ Shad Moss was about to board the luxury aircraft shown in the picture. But moments later, another photo popped up on social media showing the actor on a commercial flight.

“So this guy lil bow wow is on my flight to NY. But on instagram he posted a picture of a private jet captioned ‘traveling to NY today’ smh,” read the caption.

Dragging commenced immediately:

In the midst of Twitter’s collective laughter, someone put their Nev and Max hats on and found the photo Bow Wow used in his failed attempt to fool folk.





  1. Taurusingr Reply

    Bow wow is having trouble letting go of that super star mentality. He ain’t that famous anymore. Nobody’s checking for his music. This ain’t the early 2000s. He embarrassed to fly coach?? C’mon fam…I ride Grayhound and MegaBus all the time.

