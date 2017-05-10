*Bow Wow shared a picture of two Mercedes Benzes parked next to a parked private jet and captioned it, “Travel day. NYC press run for Growing Up Hip Hop. Lets gooo. I promise to bring yall the hottest show EVER. May 25th on @wetv.”

Travel day. NYC press run for Growing Up Hip Hop. Lets gooo. I promise to bring yall the hottest show EVER. May 25th on @wetv A post shared by Bow wow (@shadmoss) on May 8, 2017 at 6:53am PDT

The photo suggested that ol’ Shad Moss was about to board the luxury aircraft shown in the picture. But moments later, another photo popped up on social media showing the actor on a commercial flight.

“So this guy lil bow wow is on my flight to NY. But on instagram he posted a picture of a private jet captioned ‘traveling to NY today’ smh,” read the caption.

Dragging commenced immediately:

Bow Wow: Post pic about flying in private Jet. Passenger on Southwest: Bow Wow is that you? Bow Wow: pic.twitter.com/aYr855NebH — JamakeComedy (@Jamake0602) May 9, 2017

Bow Wow clearly needs to act his wage. — Cynia Barnwell (@notsocynicalC) May 9, 2017

In the midst of Twitter’s collective laughter, someone put their Nev and Max hats on and found the photo Bow Wow used in his failed attempt to fool folk.