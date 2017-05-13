BHL This Week – Join Courtney Stewart, DJ Jesse Janedy, and Derrial Christon recall the top stories of the week on This Week for May 11th, 2017. Today our hosts discuss:
Guests Host include: VH-1’s Basketball Wives LA star Elena Jaye and Bravo’s Invite-Only:Cabo star: Larry Sims
Bow Wow Challenge
Betsy Devos booed at HBCU
ACLU vs Texas
Trump Fires FBI Director
Harvard grads host 1st black commencement
National Mama’s Bail Out Day
