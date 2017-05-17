*Bow Wow is in a #BowWowChallenge of his own, trying to make folks believe that his Instagram flossing fail was all part of a grand P.R. scheme to promote his new WE TV reality series “Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta.”

The rapper/actor opened up about it at the show’s red carpet premiere screening in Manhattan on Tuesday (May 17), still not commenting directly about being photographed on a commercial flight after posting a photo of a private jet moments earlier with a caption that indicated he was en route to NYC. Viewers naturally put two and two together and assumed he was taking the jet in the photo to New York.

Once the pic of him on a commercial flight hit social media, the #BowWowChallenge took flight, with folks posting pics that juxtapose their flossing and their reality.

Bow Wow said his mentor and surrogate dad Jermaine Dupri contacted him immediately after the hashtag started trending.

“He hit me like “WHAT. THE. F&%K. ARE. YOU. DOING?!” And I said ‘Yo, just be cool, I got this. There’s a method to my madness. Be cool. Be calm, I never actually said I was on the plane,” Bow Wow said outside of Manhattan’s iPic theater.

“Once America got a hold of it I said, OK. I said, damn we got a show coming. This is probably gonna be the newest hot show on WE tv. [email protected] it, I’m runnin’ with it. We gonna ride this wave, we gonna spin this thing around. And for me and my homies, we joke all the time. Like, we be at the studio, we be at the bar, and it’s no cut. What I mean by that is there’s no holds barred when we crack jokes. So for me, I think what a lot of people don’t understand is, by me being in the game since five (years old), I’m pretty much bulletproof to it all. I’ve heard it all. I’ve heard the naysayers…so for me it’s like just kick back and be like ‘OK world, pay attention to me.’ It’s the right time. We got May 25th right around the corner. That’s called P.R. Let’s go ahead and ride this thing out.

“That’s just how I am. I’m a high-spirited person. I never really get down. If I get outta line sometimes, and they wanna go in (on me), I let ‘em go in. I laugh at it. We kick back, we smoke, we chill. Sometimes we need that laughter. Laughter—that’s happiness, you know what I’m sayin’? So for me, I never trip. AND I never said I was on that plane. But I guess I’m just gonna hop on J.D.’s jet and call it a day.”

Below, check out more pics from the “Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta” screening in Manhattan: