*Bow Wow went on Hot 97’s “Ebro in the Morning” Thursday (May 11) to address the worldwide embarrassment that followed his Instagram shot suggesting he was about to board a private jet, only to be photographed moments later flying commercial.

Asked about the #BowWowChallenge and multitude of hilarious memes that have followed, the actor and co-star of WEtv’s upcoming “Growing Up Hip-Hop: Atlanta” said: “I love it because people don’t understand the scientific method to my madness…Number one, I’m about to have the biggest show on WEtv, period. I’m saying that right now, period…You gotta just watch the show. Everything is for the show.”

When asked who snapped the photo of him in economy class, Moss reiterated, “You gotta watch. I could’ve been on set, you gotta watch bro…It’s a method to my madness.”

What else CAN he say at this point? Asked if the mass mockery bothers him, Bow Wow told the morning crew: “It doesn’t affect me. It doesn’t affect the women. It doesn’t affect the bank. It doesn’t affect anything. I feel like people who react to certain things, I feel like that’s how they would react if it was on them. Me and all my homies we play around all day. You got to have thick skin, period. So when the joke is finally on me I don’t really care.”

Later, talk turned to Bow Wow’s brief exchange with Funkmaster Flex, where the hip hop legend referred to him as a “mumble rapper” and compared him to Lil Yachty. Although Bow Wow said he “wasn’t even offended” by Flex’s opinion, he added: “Out of all the mumble rappers in the world that are out right now, we’re in the mumble rap era, what the hell made you think of Bow Wow this morning?”

Watch the interview below: