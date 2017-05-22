*So, is singer/actress Brandy Norwood pregnant with her second child with her new boo, Sir The Baptist? That’s what a lot of folks are thinking/wondering about after she put up a post that included a photo that was sure to get the gabbing going.

On Monday, Brandy posted a picture of herself with what appears to be a baby bump and a caption that reads:

“Dear God, I can finally see you in me. Continue to use me so that I may continue to know the joy of being used by you. I promise to cut back on my clap backs. #wink❤️ I love you.”

After seeing the post, Brandy’s former “Moesha” co-star, Countess Vaughn, commented with her congratulations: “Congrats on the baby I’m soooooo happy for you and I love you.”

Adding to the mystery (or is it controversy?), some fans have noticed that the singer’s fashion choices on stage as of late, which have typically been big and flowy dresses. (Hmmm.)

How Brave can you be #Brannie ? Tell the fuckin truth and it will continue to set you free. This was #Brave @talldc you are a true supporter in my life. Thank you for seeing me as I am. A post shared by b r 💣n d Y (@4everbrandy) on May 20, 2017 at 7:09am PDT

Meanwhile “The Boy is Mine” singer is also making news for apparently going at her ex-fiancé Ryan Press and his new girlfriend, Selita Ebanks. You may be aware that Brandy and Press never spoke publicly on why they suddenly broke things off back in 2014. Well, on Saturday the singer posted a video clip of herself during a recent concert in which she seems to give a some info on what happened in a few song lyrics.

“Stole from me, lied to me, cheated on me, turned on me, then you rebound…broke b*tch. I’m not even mad, I’m not even mad about it,” she sings in the clip.

The singer captioned the video writing: “How Brave can you be #Brannie ? Tell the fuckin truth and it will continue to set you free.”

But if fans are hoping to celebrate Brandy’s apparent bundle of joy, it looks like they’ll be waiting a long time. Her teenage daughter took to Snapchat to shut down the rumors.

“My mother is not pregnant. I’m not gonna have any more siblings. I like being an only child. Thank you lord,” wrote 14-year-old Sy’rai. “She just ate chocolate cake and pancakes everyday. I was there.”

