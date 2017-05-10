*Brandy, Young M.A, Erika Jayne and ILOVEMAKONNEN are set to perform at this year’s LA Pride Festival, the largest ticketed LGBTQ festival in the United States.

The concert portion of the weeklong celebration will be held June 10 and 11 in West Hollywood, California. Other performers on the bill include Aaron Carter, Brooke Candy, Kat Dahlia, Spencer Ludwig, Starley, Tish Hyman, Leon Else, Connell Cruise and Jesse Møntana, all of whom will appear on the main Park Stage Presented by Blue Shield.

“This is our 8th year producing LA Pride’s celebration and I have to say that this is one of my favorite lineups of talent for the festival,” said Jeff Consoletti, founder and principal of event production company JJLA. “This lineup is edgy yet balanced with established hit makers and, much like the community itself, is very progressive. I think people will love how this year’s lineup will make for a fun weekend-long celebration of our community.”

LA Pride’s weeklong celebration includes both free and ticketed events that run from June 5–11, including the annual LA Dodgers LGBT Night and more that will lead into the two-day music festival over the weekend. June 11 will also hold the #ResistMarch, a human rights demonstration that will this year replace the annual Pride Parade.

Tickets are on sale now at $35 for the weekend or $25 for a single day.