*Everybody knows…you can’t tell lie after lie after lie without it coming back to bite you.

Turns out those rumors in early April were true. Bravo has indeed fired Phaedra Parks after learning during taping of the reunion show that she lied about cast member Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker allegedly conspiring to rape cast member Porsha Williams.

Phaedra was discovered to have told Porsha that Kandi and Todd had designs on drugging Porsha to take advantage of her in their alleged sex dungeon, an allegation that turned out to be completely made up.

According to TMZ, Bravo “felt like Phaedra’s allegations were so out of line, they simply couldn’t continue working with her and informed her in early April.”

According to TMZ, a clip of Phaedra telling Porsha about the rape allegations exists, but Kandi threatened Bravo over airing it. The network ultimately decided not to run it, but Phaedra’s was ID’d as the culprit during Sunday’s dramatic finale of the 4-part reunion following the 9th season.

Watch below: