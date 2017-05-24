“Today is a good day!” Those were the words spoken by a smiling Bresha Meadows, the teen who, at 14-years-of age was sentenced to a detention center for killing her abusive dad.

Meadows has been incarcerated for the past ten months. She smiled yesterday as she left her court hearing and hugged her family, friends and attorneys saying she is happy with the plea deal she accepted.

The Root asked Brad S. Wolfe, one of several attorneys representing the teen, what made her accept the plea deal?

“It was an obvious and easy decision as it allows her to reintegrate into life,” Wolfe responded.

Faced with the possibility of serving life without parole at first, Wolfe said, “Bresha’s family and the entire defense team is elated and relieved with this resolution. This young lady just got her life back.”

Read more at EURThisNthat.