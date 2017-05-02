*Tonight a new episode of FOXs “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” addresses racial profiling.

Sergeant Terry Jeffords (Terry Crews) is stopped by a fellow police officer (special guest Desmond Harrington) while off-duty in his own neighborhood. When the incident escalates, Jeffords wants to file an official complaint against him, but Captain Holt (Andre Braugher) has other ideas.

Watch a clip of the “Moo Moo” episode here.

“One good reason we needed to tackle (racial profiling) is so that “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” didn’t become a cartoon,” explained Crews during an interview.

The episode discusses the emotions and issues faced by black men on a regular basis, especially in their dealings with police.

“Terry gets held by a police officer who’s convinced that because he’s a large black man that he doesn’t belong in the neighborhood,” said Braugher.

“It was difficult for us to figure out a way into that issue because our guys are the cops and we’ve done as much as we can to portray a vision of the cops that is a positive vision and a vision of the cops that gets along with its community. It was very hard to figure out how to represent that story in a way that was fair to the cops and also to the community, ” adds executive producer Dan Goor.

We also introduce “a whole new topic to this conversation…What happens within the police department being an African-American, am I blue or am I Black,” stated Crews.

The police sitcom also stars Joe Lo Truglio as Det. Charles Boyle, Stephanie Beatriz as Det. Rosa Diaz, Dirk Blocker as Det. Hitchcock, and Joel McKinnon Miller as Det. Scully.

Check out this episode of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” airing May 2 (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX.