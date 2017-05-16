*Gotham Hall in Manhattan was packed to capacity with a star-studded guest list this past Thursday (05-11-17) and EUR was on the scene. Attendees lined up and onlookers watched as a live auction took place right on the red carpet.

The Brotherhood/Sister Sol hosted their 13th annual VOICES benefit gala honoring those (including artist Carrie Mae Weems and actor Jeffrey Wright), who are making a social change in society through art, film, and music. The Brotherhood/Sister Sol is a nationally recognized, Harlem- based non-profit and youth development organization. The organization has been transforming the lives of young people for over 20 years.

Founded in 1995 by New York City natives, Kary Lazarre –White and Jason Warwin, The Brotherhood/Sister Sol helps provide children, teens and young adults with the skills and the confidence they need to take their rightful place in society; while being active in the issues of social justice and policy reform. The non- profit is expanding its reach raising over $15 million in capital for new headquarters in Harlem.

It plans to break ground on a new state of the art home for its participants, with training facilities, a technology center and an arts/performance space.

The evening included a silent auction followed by an award ceremony, honoring award winning actor Jeffrey Wright and acclaimed artist Carrie Mae Weems.

Wright, who we were able to catch up with on the red carpet talked about his connection to the organization:

“These types of things always make me nervous, but to be included in this type of thinking and responsibility to community, and social justice is something I’m very proud of.”

Most of Wright’s work reflects some of the social injustices that have taken place in our time. The VOICES benefit also had a live performance by Bro/Sis alumni of the program The Peace Poets, a Bronx based collective of artist who are most known for their “I CAN’T BREATHE” poem that went viral after the lyrics were recited during a protest following the murder of Eric Garner.