*Surely, you know about or at least have heard about singer Bruno Mars, right? He is a talented young entertainer that started his music career in 2004.

His last tour was in 2015. He’s now on his 24K Magic World Tour 2017.

If you’re a fan, you’d better be getting ready, ’cause the North American leg is just around the corner. It starts July 17 in Las Vegas.

Cheap Bruno Mars Concert Tickets & The 24k Magic World Tour 2017

Tour Schedule: North American Leg: Bruno Mars T-Mobile Arena

Las Vegas, NV Tickets Bruno Mars Golden 1 Center

Sacramento, CA Tickets Bruno Mars SAP Center

San Jose, CA Tickets Bruno Mars SAP Center

San Jose, CA Tickets Bruno Mars Moda Center at the Rose Quarter

Portland, OR Tickets Bruno Mars Tacoma Dome

Tacoma, WA Tickets Bruno Mars Rogers Arena

Vancouver, Canada Tickets Bruno Mars Rogers Arena

Vancouver, Canada Tickets Bruno Mars Rogers Place

Edmonton, Canada Tickets Bruno Mars Rogers Place

Edmonton, Canada Tickets Bruno Mars MTS Centre

Winnipeg, Canada Tickets Bruno Mars Fargodome

Fargo, ND Tickets Bruno Mars Xcel Energy Center

Saint Paul, MN Tickets Bruno Mars Pinnacle Bank Arena

Lincoln, NE Tickets Bruno Mars Sprint Center

Kansas City, MO Tickets Bruno Mars Palace Of Auburn Hills

Auburn Hills, MI Tickets Bruno Mars Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Indianapolis, IN Tickets Bruno Mars Quicken Loans Arena

Cleveland, OH Tickets Bruno Mars United Center

Chicago, IL Tickets Bruno Mars United Center

Chicago, IL Tickets Bruno Mars United Center

Chicago, IL Tickets Bruno Mars PPG Paints Arena

Pittsburgh, PA Tickets Bruno Mars Centre Videotron

Quebec, Canada Tickets Bruno Mars Air Canada Centre

Toronto, Canada Tickets Bruno Mars Air Canada Centre

Toronto, Canada Tickets Bruno Mars Centre Bell

Montreal, Canada Tickets Bruno Mars Centre Bell

Montreal, Canada Tickets Bruno Mars Park Theater – Monte Carlo

Las Vegas, NV Tickets Bruno Mars Park Theater – Monte Carlo

Las Vegas, NV Tickets Bruno Mars Spectrum Center

Charlotte, NC Tickets Bruno Mars FedExForum

Memphis, TN Tickets Bruno Mars KFC Yum! Center

Louisville, KY Tickets Bruno Mars Schottenstein Center

Columbus, OH Tickets Bruno Mars Madison Square Garden

New York, NY Tickets Bruno Mars Madison Square Garden

New York, NY Tickets Bruno Mars Prudential Center

Newark, NJ Tickets Bruno Mars KeyBank Center

Buffalo, NY Tickets Bruno Mars Verizon Center – DC

Washington, DC Tickets Bruno Mars Verizon Center – DC

Washington, DC Tickets Bruno Mars Barclays Center

Brooklyn, NY Tickets Bruno Mars Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Uniondale, NY Tickets Bruno Mars TD Garden

Boston, MA Tickets Bruno Mars TD Garden

Boston, MA Tickets Bruno Mars Wells Fargo Center – PA

Philadelphia, PA Tickets Bruno Mars PNC Arena

Raleigh, NC Tickets Bruno Mars Amway Center

Orlando, FL Tickets Bruno Mars BB&T Center

Sunrise, FL Tickets Bruno Mars AmericanAirlines Arena

Miami, FL Tickets Bruno Mars Amalie Arena

Tampa, FL Tickets Bruno Mars Smoothie King Center

New Orleans, LA Tickets Bruno Mars Verizon Arena

North Little Rock, AR Tickets Bruno Mars Toyota Center – TX

Houston, TX Tickets Bruno Mars AT&T Center

San Antonio, TX Tickets Bruno Mars American Airlines Center

Dallas, TX Tickets Bruno Mars Pepsi Center – Denver

Denver, CO Tickets Bruno Mars Save Mart Center

Fresno, CA Tickets Bruno Mars Oracle Arena

Oakland, CA Tickets Bruno Mars Talking Stick Resort Arena

Phoenix, AZ Tickets Bruno Mars The Forum – Los Angeles

Inglewood, CA Tickets Bruno Mars The Forum – Los Angeles

Inglewood, CA Tickets Bruno Mars The Forum – Los Angeles

Inglewood, CA Tickets Bruno Mars The Forum – Los Angeles

Inglewood, CA Tickets Bruno Mars Spark Arena

Auckland, New Zealand Tickets

Peter Gene Hernandez (Bruno Mars)’s Early Life

Bruno Mars is not the real name of this singer we are talking about here, you see. His name is Peter Gene Hernandez.

He was born on October 8, 1985, and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii, USA. Born into a family of musicians, Mars took a liking to music at a young age.

It is no wonder that he had been performing in various musical venues in his childhood. After he had graduated from high school, he moved to Los Angeles, California and pursued his career in music. This marks the start of his career.

At first, he signed with Motown Records. Unfortunately, he was dropped by the label, but he soon signed another recording contract with Atlantic Records in 2009.

Since then, Mars has been producing singles up until now. His first debut album was done in 2010 with the Hooligans band.

Since then, he has released albums, has two results of filmography done, and even has gone around the world to do some concert tours and residency shows.

The Discography and Filmography by Mars

Don’t you want to know just what albums and films he has been making all this time? It is not like they are countless.

So far, Bruno Mars has produced and released three albums and has taken part in 2 films.

The Albums

1st Album – Doo-Wops & Hooligans released in 2010

2nd Album – Unorthodox Jukebox released in 2012

3rd Album – 24K Magic released in 2016

The Films

1st Film – Honeymoon in Vegas released in 1992

2nd Film – Rio 2 released in 2014

The upcoming tour will be the one that the last album is associated with: 24K Magic. It was released on November 18, 2016.

It was in the year of 2015. The album was released by Atlantic Records and was produced by Shampoo Press & Curl.

There are 9 single titles in its track list with one more bonus video available only on its digital version.

If you want to hear those singles being sung directly by Bruno, you should not miss Bruno Mars live tour in 2017.

List Of Tours

1st Concert Tour – The Doo-Wops & Hooligans Tour from 2010 to 2012

2nd Concert Tour – Moonshine Jungle Tour from 2013 to 2014

3rd Concert Tour – 24K Magic World Tour in 2017

Residency Shows – Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas from 2013 to 2014

Mainly and officially, those are the tours and shows that Bruno Mars has performed so far.

Other than that, he had also made his appearance in other tours as well. The first one is the European tour with Travie McCoy in 2010 in which Mars appears in the co-headlining.

The second is the Hands All Over Tour in 2010 where Mars appears in the opening act.

Many fans have been longing to see Bruno Mars in concert. That is why the upcoming concerts are highly anticipated.

The Upcoming Bruno Mars Tour 2017 Event

Surely, you want to know more about the upcoming tour event, right? You see, the new tour of Bruno Mars started March 28 and ends on November 29, 2017.

There will be up to 104 shows in total with 44 being in Europe and 60 being in the North America. The 24K Magic World Tour is the official name.

Considering the number of the shows, there will be lots of places that Mars will visit and perform in. Knowing the schedule should help you prepare to watch it.

Places

Speaking of the places he’ll visit, they include NYC, Chicago, Washington DC, Seattle, Houston, Dallas, the SF Bay Area, Cleveland, Kansas City, Miami, New Orleans, Pittsburgh, Los Angeles, Boston, Indianapolis, Florida, Phoenix, and more.

See? You get various places covered throughout the Europe and North America.

Since the tour has not even been started yet, you should be able to choose the date and the place you will certainly capable of coming to watch the tour.

Tour Dates & Tickets

You better make your choice quick. Many fans around the world should have been buying the ticket now.

Are you looking for the calendar then? If that is the case, you have come to the right place.

Here, at Main Event Specials, we provide you all information you need, including the tour dates of Bruno Mars.

When is Bruno Mars going on tour? Where is Bruno Mars playing tonight? You will find all answers to that here.

Whether it is tonight or tomorrow, we have covered them all. We also sell the tickets for each date as well.

How much are they? They are cheap if you buy them from us. Trust us! We are here to help you see Bruno Mars tour 2017 at not that much cost at all.

