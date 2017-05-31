*Surely, you know about or at least have heard about singer Bruno Mars, right? He is a talented young entertainer that started his music career in 2004.
His last tour was in 2015. He’s now on his 24K Magic World Tour 2017.
If you’re a fan, you’d better be getting ready, ’cause the North American leg is just around the corner. It starts July 17 in Las Vegas.
Cheap Bruno Mars Concert Tickets & The 24k Magic World Tour 2017
|Saturday
7/15/2017
8:00 PM
|Bruno Mars
|T-Mobile Arena
Las Vegas, NV
|Tickets
|Tuesday
7/18/2017
8:00 PM
|Bruno Mars
|Golden 1 Center
Sacramento, CA
|Tickets
|Thursday
7/20/2017
8:00 PM
|Bruno Mars
|SAP Center
San Jose, CA
|Tickets
|Friday
7/21/2017
8:00 PM
|Bruno Mars
|SAP Center
San Jose, CA
|Tickets
|Sunday
7/23/2017
7:30 PM
|Bruno Mars
|Moda Center at the Rose Quarter
Portland, OR
|Tickets
|Monday
7/24/2017
7:30 PM
|Bruno Mars
|Tacoma Dome
Tacoma, WA
|Tickets
|Wednesday
7/26/2017
8:00 PM
|Bruno Mars
|Rogers Arena
Vancouver, Canada
|Tickets
|Thursday
7/27/2017
8:00 PM
|Bruno Mars
|Rogers Arena
Vancouver, Canada
|Tickets
|Sunday
7/30/2017
8:00 PM
|Bruno Mars
|Rogers Place
Edmonton, Canada
|Tickets
|Monday
7/31/2017
8:00 PM
|Bruno Mars
|Rogers Place
Edmonton, Canada
|Tickets
|Wednesday
8/2/2017
8:00 PM
|Bruno Mars
|MTS Centre
Winnipeg, Canada
|Tickets
|Friday
8/4/2017
8:00 PM
|Bruno Mars
|Fargodome
Fargo, ND
|Tickets
|Saturday
8/5/2017
8:00 PM
|Bruno Mars
|Xcel Energy Center
Saint Paul, MN
|Tickets
|Monday
8/7/2017
8:00 PM
|Bruno Mars
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
Lincoln, NE
|Tickets
|Wednesday
8/9/2017
7:30 PM
|Bruno Mars
|Sprint Center
Kansas City, MO
|Tickets
|Saturday
8/12/2017
8:00 PM
|Bruno Mars
|Palace Of Auburn Hills
Auburn Hills, MI
|Tickets
|Sunday
8/13/2017
8:00 PM
|Bruno Mars
|Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Indianapolis, IN
|Tickets
|Tuesday
8/15/2017
7:30 PM
|Bruno Mars
|Quicken Loans Arena
Cleveland, OH
|Tickets
|Wednesday
8/16/2017
8:00 PM
|Bruno Mars
|United Center
Chicago, IL
|Tickets
|Friday
8/18/2017
8:00 PM
|Bruno Mars
|United Center
Chicago, IL
|Tickets
|Saturday
8/19/2017
8:00 PM
|Bruno Mars
|United Center
Chicago, IL
|Tickets
|Tuesday
8/22/2017
8:00 PM
|Bruno Mars
|PPG Paints Arena
Pittsburgh, PA
|Tickets
|Thursday
8/24/2017
8:00 PM
|Bruno Mars
|Centre Videotron
Quebec, Canada
|Tickets
|Saturday
8/26/2017
8:00 PM
|Bruno Mars
|Air Canada Centre
Toronto, Canada
|Tickets
|Sunday
8/27/2017
8:00 PM
|Bruno Mars
|Air Canada Centre
Toronto, Canada
|Tickets
|Tuesday
8/29/2017
8:00 PM
|Bruno Mars
|Centre Bell
Montreal, Canada
|Tickets
|Wednesday
8/30/2017
8:00 PM
|Bruno Mars
|Centre Bell
Montreal, Canada
|Tickets
|Saturday
9/2/2017
9:00 PM
|Bruno Mars
|Park Theater – Monte Carlo
Las Vegas, NV
|Tickets
|Sunday
9/3/2017
9:00 PM
|Bruno Mars
|Park Theater – Monte Carlo
Las Vegas, NV
|Tickets
|Thursday
9/14/2017
8:00 PM
|Bruno Mars
|Spectrum Center
Charlotte, NC
|Tickets
|Sunday
9/17/2017
7:30 PM
|Bruno Mars
|FedExForum
Memphis, TN
|Tickets
|Tuesday
9/19/2017
8:00 PM
|Bruno Mars
|KFC Yum! Center
Louisville, KY
|Tickets
|Wednesday
9/20/2017
7:30 PM
|Bruno Mars
|Schottenstein Center
Columbus, OH
|Tickets
|Friday
9/22/2017
8:00 PM
|Bruno Mars
|Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
|Tickets
|Saturday
9/23/2017
8:00 PM
|Bruno Mars
|Madison Square Garden
New York, NY
|Tickets
|Tuesday
9/26/2017
8:00 PM
|Bruno Mars
|Prudential Center
Newark, NJ
|Tickets
|Wednesday
9/27/2017
8:00 PM
|Bruno Mars
|KeyBank Center
Buffalo, NY
|Tickets
|Friday
9/29/2017
8:00 PM
|Bruno Mars
|Verizon Center – DC
Washington, DC
|Tickets
|Saturday
9/30/2017
8:00 PM
|Bruno Mars
|Verizon Center – DC
Washington, DC
|Tickets
|Wednesday
10/4/2017
8:00 PM
|Bruno Mars
|Barclays Center
Brooklyn, NY
|Tickets
|Thursday
10/5/2017
8:00 PM
|Bruno Mars
|Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Uniondale, NY
|Tickets
|Saturday
10/7/2017
8:00 PM
|Bruno Mars
|TD Garden
Boston, MA
|Tickets
|Sunday
10/8/2017
8:00 PM
|Bruno Mars
|TD Garden
Boston, MA
|Tickets
|Tuesday
10/10/2017
8:00 PM
|Bruno Mars
|Wells Fargo Center – PA
Philadelphia, PA
|Tickets
|Thursday
10/12/2017
8:00 PM
|Bruno Mars
|PNC Arena
Raleigh, NC
|Tickets
|Saturday
10/14/2017
8:00 PM
|Bruno Mars
|Amway Center
Orlando, FL
|Tickets
|Sunday
10/15/2017
8:00 PM
|Bruno Mars
|BB&T Center
Sunrise, FL
|Tickets
|Wednesday
10/18/2017
8:00 PM
|Bruno Mars
|AmericanAirlines Arena
Miami, FL
|Tickets
|Thursday
10/19/2017
8:00 PM
|Bruno Mars
|Amalie Arena
Tampa, FL
|Tickets
|Saturday
10/21/2017
8:00 PM
|Bruno Mars
|Smoothie King Center
New Orleans, LA
|Tickets
|Sunday
10/22/2017
8:00 PM
|Bruno Mars
|Verizon Arena
North Little Rock, AR
|Tickets
|Tuesday
10/24/2017
8:00 PM
|Bruno Mars
|Toyota Center – TX
Houston, TX
|Tickets
|Wednesday
10/25/2017
8:00 PM
|Bruno Mars
|AT&T Center
San Antonio, TX
|Tickets
|Friday
10/27/2017
8:00 PM
|Bruno Mars
|American Airlines Center
Dallas, TX
|Tickets
|Monday
10/30/2017
8:00 PM
|Bruno Mars
|Pepsi Center – Denver
Denver, CO
|Tickets
|Thursday
11/2/2017
8:00 PM
|Bruno Mars
|Save Mart Center
Fresno, CA
|Tickets
|Friday
11/3/2017
8:00 PM
|Bruno Mars
|Oracle Arena
Oakland, CA
|Tickets
|Sunday
11/5/2017
7:30 PM
|Bruno Mars
|Talking Stick Resort Arena
Phoenix, AZ
|Tickets
|Tuesday
11/7/2017
8:00 PM
|Bruno Mars
|The Forum – Los Angeles
Inglewood, CA
|Tickets
|Wednesday
11/8/2017
8:00 PM
|Bruno Mars
|The Forum – Los Angeles
Inglewood, CA
|Tickets
|Friday
11/10/2017
8:00 PM
|Bruno Mars
|The Forum – Los Angeles
Inglewood, CA
|Tickets
|Saturday
11/11/2017
8:00 PM
|Bruno Mars
|The Forum – Los Angeles
Inglewood, CA
|Tickets
|Saturday
3/3/2018
8:00 PM
|Bruno Mars
|Spark Arena
Auckland, New Zealand
|Tickets
Peter Gene Hernandez (Bruno Mars)’s Early Life
Bruno Mars is not the real name of this singer we are talking about here, you see. His name is Peter Gene Hernandez.
He was born on October 8, 1985, and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii, USA. Born into a family of musicians, Mars took a liking to music at a young age.
It is no wonder that he had been performing in various musical venues in his childhood. After he had graduated from high school, he moved to Los Angeles, California and pursued his career in music. This marks the start of his career.
At first, he signed with Motown Records. Unfortunately, he was dropped by the label, but he soon signed another recording contract with Atlantic Records in 2009.
Since then, Mars has been producing singles up until now. His first debut album was done in 2010 with the Hooligans band.
Since then, he has released albums, has two results of filmography done, and even has gone around the world to do some concert tours and residency shows.
The Discography and Filmography by Mars
Don’t you want to know just what albums and films he has been making all this time? It is not like they are countless.
So far, Bruno Mars has produced and released three albums and has taken part in 2 films.
The Albums
- 1st Album – Doo-Wops & Hooligans released in 2010
- 2nd Album – Unorthodox Jukebox released in 2012
- 3rd Album – 24K Magic released in 2016
The Films
- 1st Film – Honeymoon in Vegas released in 1992
- 2nd Film – Rio 2 released in 2014
The upcoming tour will be the one that the last album is associated with: 24K Magic. It was released on November 18, 2016.
It was in the year of 2015. The album was released by Atlantic Records and was produced by Shampoo Press & Curl.
There are 9 single titles in its track list with one more bonus video available only on its digital version.
If you want to hear those singles being sung directly by Bruno, you should not miss Bruno Mars live tour in 2017.
List Of Tours
- 1st Concert Tour – The Doo-Wops & Hooligans Tour from 2010 to 2012
- 2nd Concert Tour – Moonshine Jungle Tour from 2013 to 2014
- 3rd Concert Tour – 24K Magic World Tour in 2017
- Residency Shows – Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas from 2013 to 2014
Mainly and officially, those are the tours and shows that Bruno Mars has performed so far.
Other than that, he had also made his appearance in other tours as well. The first one is the European tour with Travie McCoy in 2010 in which Mars appears in the co-headlining.
The second is the Hands All Over Tour in 2010 where Mars appears in the opening act.
Many fans have been longing to see Bruno Mars in concert. That is why the upcoming concerts are highly anticipated.
The Upcoming Bruno Mars Tour 2017 Event
Surely, you want to know more about the upcoming tour event, right? You see, the new tour of Bruno Mars started March 28 and ends on November 29, 2017.
There will be up to 104 shows in total with 44 being in Europe and 60 being in the North America. The 24K Magic World Tour is the official name.
Considering the number of the shows, there will be lots of places that Mars will visit and perform in. Knowing the schedule should help you prepare to watch it.
Places
Speaking of the places he’ll visit, they include NYC, Chicago, Washington DC, Seattle, Houston, Dallas, the SF Bay Area, Cleveland, Kansas City, Miami, New Orleans, Pittsburgh, Los Angeles, Boston, Indianapolis, Florida, Phoenix, and more.
See? You get various places covered throughout the Europe and North America.
Since the tour has not even been started yet, you should be able to choose the date and the place you will certainly capable of coming to watch the tour.
Tour Dates & Tickets
You better make your choice quick. Many fans around the world should have been buying the ticket now.
Are you looking for the calendar then? If that is the case, you have come to the right place.
Here, at Main Event Specials, we provide you all information you need, including the tour dates of Bruno Mars.
When is Bruno Mars going on tour? Where is Bruno Mars playing tonight? You will find all answers to that here.
Whether it is tonight or tomorrow, we have covered them all. We also sell the tickets for each date as well.
How much are they? They are cheap if you buy them from us. Trust us! We are here to help you see Bruno Mars tour 2017 at not that much cost at all.
