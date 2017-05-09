*Authorities say they have arrested a suspected burglar at 50 Cent’s mansion in Connecticut.

Police charged 34-year-old Elwin Joyce of Windsor, Connecticut, with burglary, trespassing and other crimes relating to the 18-acre estate about 10 miles west of Hartford, reports The AP.

Farmington police say he tripped an entry alarm that alerted private security. Police rolled up to the 50,000-square-foot home to find Joyce still on the property.

50 Cent, whose real name is Curtis Jackson III, wasn’t home at the time.

The rapper purchased the home from Mike Tyson for about $4 million in 2003. It’s now on the market for just under $6 million.