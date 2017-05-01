*Question: What are the chances that a young BLACK man would hear police officers identifying themselves and decide to aim and shoot anyway?

I’ll go first.

Unless it is a set up for suicide, chances are highly unlikely. Yet one young man from Detroit is now facing a possible 20 year sentence for shooting two police officers who his family says never identified themselves as such.

Here’s how things reportedly went down according to Black Time Travel.

The young man, Juwan Plummer, 19, and his family have been continually burglarized. On the evening of April 16, the teen heard and saw commotion through the windows of his family home and, assuming it was burglars, fired shots through the curtains. His shots hit two officers — one in the arm with shrapnel; and another in the face.

Thankfully, the officers survived and have been released from the hospital.

But things don’t look so good for Juwan.

The teens father says Juwan never realized there were police outside of the home because the family had called police four times over a period of two days to report burglary attempts at their home.

