*Corey “C-Murder” Miller, currently serving a life sentence for killing a teenager at a nightclub, has been ordered to pay the victim’s family more than $1.1 million, according to The New Orleans Advocate.

Jefferson Parish Judge Glenn Ansardi of the 24th Judicial District Court found the rapper liable in a 2013 civil proceeding for the killing of 16-year-old Steve Thomas. On Wednesday (May 10), he ordered Miller to pay $500,000 to each of Thomas’ parents and $150,000 for the victim’s suffering.

The parents’ attorney, Trey Mustian, said they see the order as more of a vindication of their son than monetary compensation.

Miller, the younger brother of No Limit founder Master P (Percy Miller), was convicted for killing Thomas during a brawl outside the Platinum Club in Harvey on Jan. 12, 2002.